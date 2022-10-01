NBA fans in Japan were left disappointed by the news that Klay Thompson was going to sit out both of the Golden State Warriors’ exhibition games against the Washington Wizards due to a lack of fitness. Thompson more than made up for it, though, as he teamed up with superstar teammate Stephen Curry in what turned out to be an epic 3-point shootout.

It’s not every day that two of the greatest shooters of all time link up on the same team for a 3-point contest. Well, this is exactly what Klay and Steph did recently, and the results are pretty much what you would have expected (h/t NBA on Twitter):

Just sit back, relax, and watch Team Splash Bros do what they do best ☔️#NBAJapanGames Fan Fest on the NBA App: https://t.co/9FZmlZa3Tz pic.twitter.com/w4b1mPXqWY — NBA (@NBA) October 1, 2022

Curry started things off with a scorching hot start over the first couple of racks. The GOAT shooter had the entire arena pumped up — including his teammates on the bench who all got off their seats as Steph drained triple after triple.

Thompson then took over for the final three racks, and despite Steph’s stellar performance, Klay made sure that he would not disappoint.

The Warriors are currently in Japan as part of the NBA’s preseason international initiative. Unfortunately, Thompson is unable to suit up during both exhibition games. The 32-year-old himself admitted that he hasn’t been doing much scrimmage this offseason given how this is the first time in three years that he hasn’t been rehabbing an injury during the summertime. Golden State is just being overly cautious with Klay Thompson here, and he should be good to go once the new season starts.