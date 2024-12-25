Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors had plenty of competitive matchups against LeBron James during LeBron's time with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Although Golden State defeated Cleveland in three of the four NBA Finals in which they went head-to-head, Curry recently admitted that playing against LeBron was part of his motivation, via SportsCenter and ClutchPoints.

“Offseason workouts, in the back of your mind, his face (LeBron James) is in your head,” Curry said. “Thinking about who you're going to have to beat to get to the ultimate goal.”

That's right, Curry was thinking about the obstacle that James presented during the NBA offseason. Of course, the Warriors and Cavs played each other in the championship for four consecutive seasons, so Curry had a good idea of who his opponent was going to be during that time.

Following his eventual retirement, Curry may give more details about the Warriors-Cavs epic NBA Finals. But Curry's admission is attention-catching for now. His comments provide an intriguing insight into his preparation while playing for one of the most historic dynasties of all-time.

The Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron's current team, will play on Christmas Day this year. Regardless of which team James has been on, he has consistently had competitive matchups with Curry. That likely will not change on Wednesday night.

Playing against LeBron surely still gives Curry no shortage of motivation. The two seem to respect one another, but they unquestionably want to emerge victorious when playing against each other. LeBron likely feels the same way, as he would love to lead the Lakers to a win over the Warriors on Christmas Day.

Tip-off for the Lakers and Warriors clash is scheduled for 8 PM EST on Wednesday night as Stephen Curry and LeBron James prepare for what should be another exciting matchup.