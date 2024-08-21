Stephen Curry recently filed a trademark for the phrase ‘Nuit. Nuit.' which means ‘Night. Night.' in French. Curry's signature ‘Night. Night.' celebration involves him posing by holding his hands together and tilting his head towards his hands. The Golden State Warriors star would typically hit this pose when he's confident the game is over. In the 2024 Olympics, Curry hit the same pose against France in their gold medal matchup.

Team USA ultimately won the gold after Curry hit his ‘Night. Night.' pose. The French phrase ‘Nuit. Nuit.' then became a trend after Filipino designer Mike Fogg created a custom shirt for the sharpshooting legend. Curry then took a picture of himself wearing the custom shirt while holding onto his gold medal. After several days have passed since putting on the shirt, the Warriors star filed a trademark for the French phrase.

Darren Rovell of Cllct provided more details regarding the legal actions Curry took:

“Steph Curry's corporation, SC30, has filed to trademark the phrase “Nuit. Nuit,” which he and his team cleverly rolled out after Curry helped Team USA down France in the men's basketball gold-medal game during the Paris Olympics earlier this month. Curry filed to trademark the phrase in Europe on Aug. 14 and in the United States on Aug. 19. The U.S. filing says there is an intent to use the phrase on all apparel. Curry will be helped by the fact he is the first to file for the phrase and won't have to wait in line behind someone else.”

Stephen Curry says ‘Night Night' to France

For the first time in his legendary career, Stephen Curry is an Olympic gold medalist. It was the first and probably the last time the world saw Curry suit up for Team USA in the Olympics. Nevertheless, even if his Olympic run could potentially be short-lived, the Golden State Warriors star made the most out of it.

Despite LeBron James being crowned the MVP, Curry proved to be a worthy candidate. During their gold medal matchup against France, Steph carried the scoring load of the team. He put up 24 points which all came from long-distance. He shot an efficient 66.6% from deep that night, proving to the world why he's the greatest shooter of all time.

Towards the final minute of the game, Curry hit a difficult three-point bomb over a double team. After nailing the shot, he hit the ‘Night. Night.' pose as he extended the lead to 96-87 with a little over 30 seconds remaining on the clock. His legendary celebration against France signified that he won the game for Team USA.