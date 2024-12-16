Stephen Curry is the greatest three-point shooter of all time, and every night he makes one, he's breaking his own record for most made in his career. Other players are starting to climb up the record book, including Curry's former backcourt mate, Klay Thompson. After the Golden State Warriors faced the Dallas Mavericks, Curry was asked about Thompson getting close to passing Reggie Miller but having a funny reaction once finding out Miller is now fifth on the list.

“Hold on. You said fifth?… It’s crazy because I passed Reggie three years ago and he was second and now he’s fifth,” Curry said.

“I don't know the margin, but I'm sure he'll be top three at some point. I think it's only fitting that me, James [Harden], and Klay, at the end of our careers, are one, two, and three at some point,” Curry continued. “If that could happen, that would be beautiful. You pass the baton off to the next generation of guys that are trying to catch us when it's all said and done. So it's cool that me and Klay have been doing it for a long time.”

The all-time three-point list is now Curry, Harden, Ray Allen, Damian Lillard, and Miller.

Stephen Curry opens up about retirement

At 36 years old, Stephen Curry is still playing basketball at a high level, but he knows that one day, he's going to have to hang up the jersey. On The Circuit of Emily Chang show, Curry spoke about the ways that people retire, and how he'll know when it's time to walk away from the game.

“There are two ways to really go out in basketball: either you’re forced out, or you go out on your own terms,” Curry said. “I hope to be in a situation where you consider how your body feels, what it takes to get ready for games, and the offseason training that goes into preparing yourself for an 82-game season. There will be a clear sign that it’s time to hang it up. I don’t want to be the one that’s limping up and down the court trying to keep up with the young bucks, but I don’t think I’m anywhere close to that yet.”

If Curry walks away in a few years, he will finish with an amazing NBA resume after all the accomplishments and championships that he won while he was playing. Nobody wants to see him retire, but at some, the greatest three-point shooter of all time is going to have to hang up the sneakers and pay it forward to the next generation.