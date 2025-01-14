Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is easily the best shooter ever. In other words, he's the GOAT. So, does Steph take motivation from greats in other sports, like Lionel Messi?

The guard was asked just that on Monday evening and had an interesting answer to the question.

Via Toni Canyameras:

“Greatness inspires greatness in a lot of ways, it's not like there's anything particular you can apply between soccer and basketball but just the longevity, the creativity, the impact on sports around the world,” Curry said. “You appreciate greatness for sure and it inspires you to keep going and do it your way. I obviously have the utmost respect for how he carries himself on and off the pitch.”

While some football fans out there would claim that Cristiano Ronaldo is the greatest player to ever step foot on a pitch, the general consensus is that Messi holds that title. After all, he accomplished everything in the Beautiful Game, from winning Champions League titles to leading his country, Argentina, to a World Cup triumph in Qatar in 2022.

Now, Messi is shining in the MLS with Inter Miami and has helped the club lure in some of his former Barcelona teammates in Sergio Busquets, Luis Suarez, and Jordi Alba. The way Messi carries himself is undoubtedly a motivation to any athlete, especially one like Stephen Curry.

The sharpshooter might be having a bit of a down year for the Dubs, but his ability to make it rain from downtown hasn't gone away. Curry is shooting 41.1% from deep, averaging 4.4 makes on 10.6 attempts per night. Steph is of course the all-time three-point leader and he's single-handedly changed the evolution of this sport with his shooting.

Golden State is sitting at 19-20 and lost to the Toronto Raptors on Monday. After a hot start, they've struggled over the last couple of months. The Dubs are back in action on Wednesday against the Minnesota Timberwolves.