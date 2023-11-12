Stephen Curry is still getting buckets at age 35. No one has ever done what the Warriors superstar is doing.

After making a mockery of NBA defenses all throughout his career with the Golden State Warriors, Stephen Curry is even getting the best of Father Time.

At 35 years of age, Curry is still a headache to handle on defense. He's making more threes per game than ever (5.7) and, when evened out on the scale of per 100 possessions, his 2023-24 season is the second highest-scoring campaign of his career, trailing only his 2020-21 season. With a smooth average of 30.0 points per game, number 30 continues to dominate the game like no one else.

In fact, what Curry is doing at his age is unprecedented. Following his latest 30-point game in a loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, he has become the oldest player in NBA history to average 30 points through the first 10 games of a season. He is the first 35-year-old ever to do it. The Warriors superstar broke the record that was previously held by…himself, which he set just last season.

Stephen Curry is the oldest player to average 30 points through his first 10 games of a season in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/v7lA3iTuGh — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 12, 2023

There have been 16 instances in NBA history where a player 30 years or older averaged 30 points per game through the first 10 games of a season. Curry, appropriately, is responsible for three of them.

Roughly two-thirds of Curry's shots this season have been from beyond the arc, which has never been the case in his career. Perhaps it'll go down as the Warriors' season continues. Still, it's astonishing to see how gracefully Curry is aging. He's fourth in points per game in the league behind in-their-prime superstars Luka Doncic and Joel Embiid and fellow oldie Kevin Durant. So far this season, Curry has made a three-ball 57 times. Only one other player even has 40 right now (Lauri Markkanen, with 41).

Curry is carrying a gigantic workload for the Warriors to begin the season. His teammates' inability to score at high volumes partially explains why his assist numbers are down to a career-low mark of 4.0 so far. Yet, even with Chris Paul still finding his way and Andrew Wiggins having a poor start to the season, Golden State still has the 10th-best net rating in the NBA.

If the Warriors can step up behind Stephen Curry, there's still the chance for a deep playoff run before Father Time eventually comes for Golden State's dynasty squad.