On Tuesday night, Trae Young was the talk of the town after he hit one of the most bonkers shots in NBA history. With the Atlanta Hawks conceding a game-tying three to Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton, it was going to be near-impossible for them to seize back control of the game with less than three seconds left to go in the game. But then Young pulled a rabbit out of his hat, nailing a three-point hail mary from beyond the halfcourt line at the buzzer — much to the delight of Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry.

Curry may be a bit late to the party considering that he's dealing with some Warriors troubles, as evidenced by his body language following their horrid loss to the Miami Heat last night, but he still wanted to give Young his due flowers for an epic ending to last night's 124-121 Hawks win over the Jazz.

Via Curry's Instagram story:

Considering that it was Curry who took the three-point revolution to the next level when he burst onto the scene in 2013, it's not a surprise whatsoever to see him have a soft spot for this incredible show of range from the Hawks star. Young has always been one of the league's most dangerous pull-up artists due to his unlimited range, but for him to show this off with the game on the line is simply phenomenal.

And it wasn't as though this shot from Young was a shot in the dark; he shot that one with purpose, using a bit more power from his legs to generate the necessary trajectory to hit the bottom of the twine. The Warriors star can appreciate the split-second artistry from the Hawks' floor general, especially when he's been in a similar position in the past.

Trae Young is charting his path away from Warriors star Stephen Curry

Coming out of college, Trae Young was drawing rave reviews for potentially being the next Stephen Curry. He had the range for it, and he was unafraid to show it off. But Young, throughout his career, is charting his own path with the Hawks.

Young has a bit more Steve Nash in him than Curry; the Hawks star flourishes with the ball in his hands as he has the passing vision and execution to deliver beautiful dimes. Meanwhile, the Warriors star is the player in league history with the most gravity, as he makes things happen with or without the basketball, functioning as the cornerstone of the Golden State dynasty.