After Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry posted a stunning goose egg in a 144-93 blowout loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, the Warriors bounced back with a 10-point win against the Minnesota Timberwolves. However, after the game, Curry had to put a fan in their place when he gave away a pair of his sneakers intended for a kid.

In the video, moments after Curry gives away his sneakers, he’s seen telling the man to give them to the young fan, per The Mister Man’s X, formerly Twitter.

“Steph Curry gave his shoes to a kid after a Warriors game… and then some old dude took them away from him. Steph wasn’t having it, per The Mister Man’s X, formerly Twitter.

Curry finished with a game-high 31 points on 10-of-21 attempts, including 7-for-16 from deep and 10 assists. He led five Warriors in double figures, including Trayce Jackson-Davis (15 points), Brandin Podziemski (12), and Buddy Hield and Jonathan Kuminga, who finished with both scoring 11.

Stephen Curry reacts to embarrassing ‘first’ with Warriors

In the Warriors’ 51-point blowout loss to the Grizzlies, Stephen Curry and Draymond Green combined for zero points from the floor, making franchise history. It was the first time that’s ever happened as both Curry and Green combined for zero field goals, crediting the Grizzlies’ defense. Draymond’s comedic response during his postgame media availability was memorable, per ESPN.

“Damn, that happen,” Green said. “Oh, s***. That’s crazy … they did a good job. Give them some credit,” Green said.

It was a surprising and unfortunate feat for the two four-time NBA champions. For Curry, it isn’t anything he’d ever thought would happen throughout his illustrious career.

“First time for everything, right?” Curry said. “I never thought that would be a situation or a result of the game. From the very jump, they kind of punched us in the mouth. We didn’t have an answer…That was kind of embarrassing.”

However, Curry has been around long enough to know that those nights happen every year and don’t dictate the rest of the regular season.

“We get blown out like this once a year. [But compared to the 50-point loss against the Boston Celtics earlier this year], I like the vibes better right now. I’m going to keep saying it cause I genuinely believe it we are better than what we been playing. Better than what we showed tonight.”

Curry and the Warriors are hosting the Pacers on Monday.