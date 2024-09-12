Stephen Curry has made a living out of breaking his opponents' hearts with one three-point dagger after another. The Golden State Warriors star elicits fear whenever he's around the perimeter like no other player in history, as he could get hot in a hurry and turn the game on its head rather quickly.

Curry has been at the top of his game for around 13 years now, and he has made his fair share of iconic three-pointers. But two three-pointers in particular stand out for the Warriors star. In an interview with Under Armour Basketball during his tour in China, Curry named his two personal favorite three-pointers of his illustrious career.

“Four threes in a row to close out the gold medal game. And then that last one which was kind of a ridiculous shot even by my standards. So all that to say, it's like top two for sure. I think the OKC game, even though it wasn't a championship game, it was still kinda one of the Mike Breen double bang. Just a loud shot in our rise as a team. But I'd say the golden dagger is up there. Top two,” Curry said.

Indeed, it's difficult to argue otherwise. Those are two of the most memorable three-pointers of Stephen Curry's career, which is incredible come to think of it given how many he has made over his career.

Of course, his barrage of three-pointers during the gold medal game against France in the 2024 Paris Olympics will live long in the memory. With France knocking on the door, Curry took over late in the fourth and made four straight triples. He started things off with a triple over Guerschon Yabusele, followed it up with a stepback on Nicolas Batum and then kept it going with a step to the left trey against Nando de Colo.

But the difficulty level on his fourth three is simply ridiculous. Despite facing a double-team, Curry uncorked an off-balance three going to his right and swished the ball home, prompting a well-warranted night-night celebration to seal the gold for Team USA.

And then the three heard around the world back in 2016 against the Oklahoma City Thunder remains insane to this day. No one other than Curry would have the audacity to pull up from near the half-court line with the game on the line and have the skill to make the shot.

Curry has a few more years still to add to his laundry list of iconic three-pointers. But it will be very difficult for the Warriors star to top the two he mentioned.

Stephen Curry and the Warriors' outlook for the 2024-25 campaign

As Stephen Curry showed when he represented Team USA in the 2024 Paris Olympics, he still has plenty of gas left in the tank. Thus, it's imperative for the Warriors to put Curry in the best position to succeed moving forward as he continues his search for ring number five.

But given how loaded the Western Conference is, the Warriors may encounter some difficulties in their quest to make the postseason. They will need Draymond Green to keep his cool and Andrew Wiggins to return to his 2022 form at the minimum to be a contending team. Moreover, they will need Brandin Podziemski and Jonathan Kuminga to take major leaps.

Nonetheless, as long as they stay healthy, they should be in the mix for a top-six spot in the West.