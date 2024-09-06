Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is still glowing from winning a gold medal at the 2024 Olympics. He joined The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where it was mentioned that French broadcasters referred to Curry as the devil during Team USA’s gold medal game against France.

In a clip, Curry responded to the nickname in a clip posted by the late-night show’s X, formerly Twitter.

“They did. They really did,” Curry said. “I watched a lot of the highlights from it, and the French broadcast was hilarious. “The Devil Curry does it again,” [they said]. I will not be adopting that nickname, though.”

Curry crushed French basketball fans worldwide in his unforgettable performance in Team USA’s 98-87 win over France. Scoring four 3-pointers in the final 2:43 of the game, Curry finished with 24 points on eight threes to deal the gold medal for Team USA. Steph also drained nine threes in the semifinal round against Serbia.

Even McDonald’s France was in its feelings over Curry. It threatened to remove its signature sauce, “Classic Curry,” from all French locations until the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

Stephen Curry still watches highlights from his epic performance versus France

Stephen Curry’s emphatic finishing touches to Team USA’s gold medal win over France is still surreal to the four-time NBA champion. He occasionally wears his gold medal, and Curry still watches his highlights from beating France. In an interview with CNBC, Steph was honest about how he’s still beaming from the 2024 Olympics.

“Seven game series, it’s a long build up. This was just one game, 40 minutes. Can you get it done? And obviously, the France game, gold medal game in France. That last three minutes was storybook stuff,” said Curry. “It still hasn’t really sunk in. I mean, winning a gold, we expected to do that, we knew it was going to be hard, but how it happened? I still watch some highlights.”

Curry averaged just 7.3 points while shooting 25% from deep throughout Team USA’s first four games before delivering back-to-back masterpiece performances. And the fourth-quarter display in the gold medal game served as the icing on top for Team USA.

Steph returned to the States and agreed to a one-year, $62.6 million extension with the Warriors. Along with Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George, and Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant, he became the fourth NBA player to pass $500 million in career earnings.