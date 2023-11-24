A feat by Warriors' Stephen Curry during his time with Davidson has been duplicated by Memphis basketball star David Jones.

Golden State Warriors superstar point guard Stephen Curry just got new company in an extremely exclusive NCAA basketball statistical club, per OptaSTATS.

“Over the last 25 years, two Division I players have had 35+ points and 5+ steals in a road or neutral-site victory over an AP Top 25 team. One was Stephen Curry in the 2008 NCAA Tournament against Gonzaga. The other was David Jones for @Memphis_MBB today.”

Warriors' Stephen Curry was a beast back in college

Long before Curry became an NBA icon and Warrior legend, he was busy making Davidson Wildcats opponents look bad defending against him during his playing days in college. Among the many huge games he had when he was still with the Wildcats happened in the first round of the 2008 March Madness against the Gonzaga Bulldogs, and it's one that had just been duplicated on Thursday by David Jones, who went off in Memphis basketball's 84-79 upset win over the Arkansas Razorbacks at the Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis.

Jones put the Tigers on his back and led them to the win, as he scored 36 points on 10-for-14 shooting from the field with four 3-pointers while going 12-for-14 from the foul line. He also added four rebounds, two assists, and five steals in 33 minutes of action. He was incredibly efficient on offense like Curry usually is for the Warriors, while being a defensive menace as well against the Razorbacks.

For the record, Curry exploded for 40 points on 14-for-22 shooting from the floor with six 3-pointers, three rebounds, two assists, and five steals in that aforementioned upset win against the Bulldogs over 15 years ago.