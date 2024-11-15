Warriors legend Stephen Curry gave his all-time starting five lineup, which will raise some eyebrows. Golden State's electric win against the Dallas Mavericks reminded everyone that the greatest shooter ever still has a lot left in the tank. Despite being an active player, Curry is featured in point guard GOAT debates against Magic Johnson. New York Times reporter Zach Harper confirmed that Steph all but answered that debate question when listing his all-time starting five in an interview with Dude Perfect.

“Shaq at the center, Tim Duncan at the power forward, Bron at the three, MJ at the two, and me at the one.”

Stephen Curry's all-time starting five could go 82-0

Zach Harper made a note of what has changed about Steph's all-time starting five. According to the reporter, Curry “initially had Larry Bird at the three but has since replaced him with Kobe Bryant. And he had Magic Johnson at the point. So, in the last year, he has taken Kobe and Magic out of his five and replaced them with LeBron and himself.”

Focusing on the point guard position, it's completely fair to rate Magic Johnson ahead of Stephen Curry. Still, there's no debate about who this lineup thrives more with. Shooting is more crucial than ever in the modern era, and Steph brings that in spades. Curry, just being on the court, draws eyes from the defense. This quality makes it easier for everyone else to get open looks.

There's a reason why LeBron James was ecstatic when asked about playing with Steph on Team USA. The Golden State superstar brings a presence that elevates an entire team.

Magic Johnson had a similar presence that made teammates better. However, Curry is a better fit with players like Jordan and LeBron, especially in today's NBA. The two legends are way more effective with the ball in their hands and the sharpshooter running off screens around the perimeter.

Shaq and Tim Duncan are also excellent choices. The Spurs' power forward is considered by many to be the greatest at his position. “The Big Fundamental” was an elite passer and the ultimate teammate, leading the San Antonio franchise to five titles. His versatility on offense and defense would fit seamlessly on this team.

While Chris Russo might disagree with Steph, Shaquille O'Neal was one of the most dominant players in NBA history. “Diesel” was the clear-cut best player in the league at the beginning of the post-Michael Jordan era. While he doesn't shoot threes, having this kind of force inside and on the glass would leave this team with zero weaknesses.

Curry's list comes when the Golden State Warriors are flying high. Far from the ten seed they received last year, the Warriors are 9-2 and second in the Western Conference. Some of this success is due to Buddy Hield's career-best year. Another reason is that many of the Warriors' young players are significantly improving. The one constant is Steph.

Overall, it will be interesting to see if this team can help their franchise GOAT continue to add to his decorated legacy by matching Magic Johnson's championship total.