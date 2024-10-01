Stephen Curry revealed during NBA Media Day how his iconic three-point shot in the Olympics took place. During the 2024 Olympics, Curry hit one of the toughest three-pointers in his career to help Team USA secure the gold medal. NBA stars Evan Fournier and Nicolas Batum, who played for France at the time, double-teamed Steph in hopes of stopping his long-distance bomb. Unfortunately for the Frenchmen, Curry's shooting prowess couldn't be stopped as the Golden State Warriors star hit the dagger on them.

Apparently, Curry's shooting over two French defenders was a spur of the moment. During an interview with the press on Media Day, the Warriors star revealed that both Kevin Durant and LeBron James were open for a higher percentage shot during that particular play. However, when Durant passed the ball to Curry, the “Baby-faced Assassin” couldn't help but pull the trigger. According to Steph, he thought to himself that he knew the ball would go in once he let it fly. Fortunately, his hunch was right and Team USA secured the gold medal over France.

“[Kevin Durant and LeBron James] were 100% open,” Curry said. “I read body language pretty well, I watched it back, and I got trapped. I threw it to [Durant]. Bron was open on the wing but [Durant] threw it back to me. So that's when your muscle memory takes over. I'm already in motion and doing my move or whatever. I see the two guys, but I’m already in rhythm. As long as I get it off, I feel like I’m gonna make it… They didn’t expect me to shoot it.”

Looking back at Stephen Curry's performance against France

Despite having a cold first few games during the 2024 Olympics, Stephen Curry was one of Team USA's biggest heroes. He arguably saved the Americans from losing two consecutive games against Serbia. Curry then bailed Team USA out again during their gold-medal matchup against France.

Looking at Curry's numbers, he was the team's highest scorer with 24 points. All of those points came from long distances as he made 8 out of 12 three-point shots. It was an epic moment for the crowd in attendance and the viewers watching at home.

While it was fun to witness Curry step up to be the hero of a team that consisted of Kevin Durant and LeBron James, it's time for everyone to head back to their respective NBA teams. With Klay Thompson no longer playing for the Golden State Warriors, it'll be interesting to see what Steph can do without his “Splash Brother”.