Stephen Curry’s mind was blown by viral Bronny James poster dunk

Bronny James isn’t quite the blue-chip prep prospect that made his dad a nationwide household name before graduating high school. As LeBron James’ oldest son enters his senior year at Sierra Canyon, though, it sure seems like his steady climb back up the Class of 2023 recruiting rankings is bound to continue.

Playing with the California Basketball Club on a preseason European tour, the 6’3” Bronny threw down a thunderous transition poster dunk while going against his body, blowing up the internet with a highlight his dad almost couldn’t believe.

OH MY GOODNESS BRONNY!!!!! 😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱 — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 15, 2022

LeBron James wasn’t the only NBA star left slack-jawed by Bronny’s awesome display of burst, vertical pop and aerial body control. Stephen Curry’s mind was nearly blown, too.

Curry and the Golden State Warriors won’t have to worry about the younger James for another two years at least. Bronny isn’t eligible for the draft until 2024, and it’s no sure thing he’ll be good enough to play in the league after just one season removed from high school basketball, despite his dad’s expectations otherwise.

Bronny is currently the 49th-ranked player in the Class of 2023, good for a four-star rating from 247 Sports. Most one-and-dones, via the college or professional route, sit higher in the prospect pecking order. But Bronny wouldn’t be the first late-blooming senior to fly up draft boards, and this viral slam against the French U-18 Select team is just the latest evidence of some encouraging recent development after he turned heads on the Nike EYBL circuit in July.

Golden State could use an athletic, role-playing combo guard who can knock down open shots, keep the offense churning and play disruptive team defense, right? Maybe Bronny’s addition to the Warriors is what spurs James to realize his dream of playing alongside Curry.

Just a thought for Bob Myers and Golden State’s front office to keep in mind for a couple years down the line.