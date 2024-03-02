One of the surging Golden State Warriors' most highly anticipated matchups of the regular season could lose much of its luster. Stephen Curry is officially listed as questionable to play against the Boston Celtics on Sunday due to right knee bursitis.
Andrew Wiggins will remain out for the Warriors in Boston due to personal reasons. Brandin Podziemski, meanwhile, joins Curry as questionable after missing Friday's win over the Toronto Raptors with right knee soreness.
Curry led the travel-weary Warriors to an impressive 120-105 win in Toronto on the second leg of a road back-to-back. Helping Golden State overcome an understandably sleepy start, he finished with 25 points, six rebounds and six assists, also splashing seven triples in his team's eighth straight victory—a season-high league-wide.
Sunday's game in Boston projects as another litmus test of the Dubs' standing against top-tier title contenders in wake of a disappointing home loss to Nikola Jokic and the defending-champion Denver Nuggets a week ago. Golden State is 14-5 since resuming its season on January 24th following the tragic death of revered assistant coach Dejan Milojevic, sporting a +8.6 net rating over that timeframe. Boston is the only team in basketball with a better winning percentage since then, also leading the league with an utterly dominant +14.3 net rating.
Wiggins' ongoing absence looms especially large against the Celtics. He was the Dubs' second-best player when these faced off the in 2022 NBA Finals, hounding Jayson Tatum defensively while also serving as a productive secondary scorer behind Curry. Moses Moody has fared extremely well as a spot starter amid his leave, even guarding the likes of Jalen Brunson, but lacks the quick-twitch athleticism that made Wiggins such an effective isolation defender on Tatum two years ago.
Needless to say, Stephen Curry's vacancy would be even more detrimental to the Dubs, turning Sunday's game from a must-watch battle between the NBA's hottest teams into one the league-leading Celtics should win comfortably on the their home floor. Golden State and Boston tipoff from TD Garden at 12:30 p.m. (PT).