The Golden State Warriors took on the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night as attention shifted not just to the scoreboard but also to the sidelines. A doppelganger for Warriors Coach Steve Kerr appeared on the sidelines and many fans were not quite sure what to make of it during an exciting contest between two Western Conference foes.
The crazy night occurred during a time in which the Dubs revealed their Chris Paul plan with Curry battling an injury. Kerr dropped some ‘good news' on the Curry injury during a time of much consternation and concern.
With the game heating up, the attention on the Kerr doppelganger draw some funny reactions on Saturday.
Kerr Doppelganger Turns Heads
The Kerr doppelganger appeared on the sidelines and seemed to confuse some people.
With a classic buzz cut, slightly spiky hair and gruff demeanor, the man in the audience reminded so many people of the legendary Warriors' head man.
There's a Steve Kerr lookalike in the attendance for the Warriors-Spurs game 😅
“Had me in the first half, lost me in the second,” one fan said in response.
“”His long lost brother!” another fan exclaimed.
“He's like give me the Steve Kerr cut and the outfit,” another fan added with a skull emoji.
Fans continued to joke about the Kerry look-a-like, sharing other alleged Warriors ‘look-a-likes' with a tongue-in-cheek tone.
All we need are these three to show up and the Warriors can roll them out there to beat the lottery-bound Spurs..
Warriors Battled Spurs at Chase Center
The Warriors battled the Spurs at the Chase Center in a game that had fans on the edges of the seats.
The Warriors were led by 27 points from Klay Thompson and 20 from Jonathan Kuminga as they trailed by the Spurs by more than 15 points with the game clock ticking down in the fourth quarterback on Saturday night.
Kerr's doppelganger couldn't stop the Warriors from giving up 20 points to the Keldon Johnson led Spurs. Victor Wembanyama did not play, showing the depths of the Warriors' struggles without their superstar Curry yet again.