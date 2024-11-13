In what will be an undoubtedly jarring sight for fans, Klay Thompson will be heading into Chase Center for the first time as a member of the Golden State Warriors' opposition, as he decided to join the Dallas Mavericks this past offseason following an incredibly fruitful 13-year stint in the Bay Area. Thompson has given Warriors fans plenty of incredible memories, and he'll forever be a legend in the Oakland/San Francisco area.

But beyond Thompson's contributions on the hardwood that made him one of the pillars of the Warriors' dynasty, head coach Steve Kerr believes in this je ne sais quoi that Thompson possesses that has tethered him to the hearts of Dubs fans.

“You have to be one who hangs four banners and does it in a way that captures the hearts of the fans. I mean, it's not just the skill with Klay. It's not just the commitment to the organization, the competitive desire. There's an aura about [Klay Thompson] that connected him to our fans right away. That's what it takes. That's pretty rare for someone to do all of that and to have that kind of impact. But Klay had it,” Kerr said in his press conference ahead of the Warriors' NBA Cup clash against the Mavericks on Tuesday night.

Indeed, Thompson has played with so much swagger throughout his career, and it's this unflappable confidence that made him such a perfect fit alongside Stephen Curry. The Warriors built their identity over the years around the Splash Brothers, and their explosive three-point marksmanship became a must-watch spectacle that fans couldn't bear to miss over the years — especially during their heyday during the mid-to-late 2010s.

All good things may come to an end, but the memories will last for as long as there are fans around to remember the way he contributed to building the Warriors dynasty. Soon enough, Thompson's number 11 jersey for the Dubs will hang on the Chase Center rafters, immortalizing him even further.

Klay Thompson gets hero's welcome, but Warriors look to move on to bigger and better things

In an ideal world, the Warriors would have been able to keep Klay Thompson on the roster until the day he retires. That is the treatment befitting of a franchise legend. However, Thompson has been in a clear decline as of late, and the Warriors decided to spread the wealth up and down the roster instead of holding on to the past.

So far, their decision to do this has been proven correct. They have been one of the best teams in the early goings of the 2024-25 campaign, going 8-2 even though Stephen Curry missed a few games due to an ankle injury. The Warriors have replaced Thompson's contributions by committee, led by Buddy Hield who's been waxing hot from beyond the arc to start the season.

The Dubs have been channeling their old Strength in Numbers mantra, and it has been working for them thus far. And on Tuesday, they'll be looking to keep it going against a familiar face residing in a new place.