Amid the ongoing wildfires that have engulfed a large portion of the Los Angeles area, many NBA personnel were among those affected by the disaster. Los Angeles Clippers’ star Kawhi Leonard took a leave from the team to attend to his family who were among those evacuated by the Palisades fire. Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was also among those affected by the Palisades fire, and on Thursday, he received some bad news about the home he grew up in

In a text message shared with close friends and family, Steve Kerr’s mother revealed that the family’s home was among the structures burned in the Palisades fire, as per Angelina Martin of NBC Sports Bay Area.

Ron Krochick of The San Francisco Chronicle, who posted the news, was among those who received the text which was a response to people who had checked in on Kerr’s mother Ann. Ann was part of the mandatory evacuation order and was currently safe with family and friends.

Kerr spent part of his childhood in Pacific Palisades and starred at nearby Palisades High School, before playing at the University of Arizona and then playing 15 seasons in the NBA.

Also among the notable NBA names affected by the fire was Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick. Before the Lakers’ loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday, Redick gave a heartfelt statement about the fire while revealing that his family was among those evacuated.

Amid the ongoing disaster, NBA spokesman Mike Bass acknowledged that there was continuing dialogue between the Lakers and the Charlotte Hornets in terms of any potential scheduling changes deemed necessary, as per Shams Charania of ESPN. The Lakers and Hornets are currently slated to face off against each other on Thursday evening.

Lakers star LeBron James was among those who took to social media to express comfort for those affected by the fires.