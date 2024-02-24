On Thursday evening, Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors continued their winning ways with a resounding home win over the Los Angeles Lakers–operating without the services of LeBron James–to open up the post All-Star break portion of the schedule. Curry poured in 32 points, continuing to play at an elite level for the Warriors as his 36th birthday looms next month.
Up next for the Warriors is a home tilt against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday evening. Charlotte recently made a trade with the Dallas Mavericks, acquiring Stephen Curry's brother Seth Curry in the process.
Dell Curry, a former NBA star in his own right and the father of the Curry brothers, calls games for the Hornets broadcast, meaning he will be in attendance to watch the matchup on Friday, and recently, Warriors coach Steve Kerr spoke on what a special moment that must be for the elder Curry.
“Yeah, pretty incredible… For him, just how proud he must be as a dad to be watching his sons and working the game. It's a great story, great dynamic… it's a pretty cool moment, for sure,” said Kerr, per NBC Sports Warriors (via ClutchPoints on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter).
Part of the Curry brothers' childhood was spent in the city of Charlotte where their father played for the Hornets and now commentates their games. In any case, the Warriors and Hornets are slated to tip things off at 10:00 PM ET from the Chase Center.