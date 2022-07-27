The $564 million scenario Warriors aren’t willing to entertain

Would the Golden State Warriors consider offering extensions to each star on the team? Could Joe Lacob pay Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins, and Jordan Poole? Stephen Curry already has his extension in effect. So extending the others could keep Golden State vying for championships for years to to come. However, Lacob isn’t willing to spend that kind of money for obvious reasons.

According to The Athletic, paying each of those players would result in massive luxury tax penalties. Each team is rewarded in a sense for staying under the luxury tax. Once they go over, they face certain penalties. They are already over the tax threshold as it is. So paying four different players big money is simply unrealistic. It could be done, but it’s highly unlikely. The Warriors will need to pick and choose which players they want to keep in the fold.

The Athletic reports that if the Warriors were to pay each of those players, they could face a total bill of roughly $564 million dollars. They were already forced to pay over $360 million last season. Although, that payment was worth it since the team won the NBA Finals.

Lacob commented on a potential astronomical payment, via the Athletic.

“Those numbers are not even remotely possible.”

The Warriors will need to begin making decisions on players moving forward. Draymond Green and Klay Thompson are veteran presences on the roster, but Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins signify the future. Deciding who’s worth keeping around will be a challenging decision to say the least.