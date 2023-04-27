David is in his first season as an NBA Associate Editor at ClutchPoints. He is based in Los Angeles and currently covers basketball at every level from NBA/WNBA to men/women college and boys/girls high school.

The Golden State Warriors made a little bit of a surprising decision prior to Game 4 of their first round playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies. They decided to bring Draymond Green off the bench following his return from a one game suspension. Green was 100 percent on board with the decision and he had an impressive game off the bench to the tune of 12 points, ten rebounds and seven assists. On an appearance on 95.7 The Game, Warriors general manager Bob Meyers said Stephen Curry coming off the bench during last year’s playoffs was what set the precedent for Green in Game 4.

Bob Myers said on @957thegame when talking about Draymond Green coming off the bench in game 4 that Steph Curry really set the tone coming off the bench in the team’s 1st round matchup last year. Curry set an example for the team – if our superstar can do it, so can I. #dubnation — Kylen Mills (@KylenMills) April 26, 2023

While Stephen Curry was recovering from a foot injury, he came off the bench for the first four games of the Warriors first round series against the Denver Nuggets last season. When the leader of the team sets an example like that, it’s easier for the rest of the team to follow suit. With the Warriors winning Game 3 without Draymond Green, it was simply a matter of not wanting to break from what was working.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Through the first four games of this series, Green has been averaging 8.0 points per game, 7.7 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 1.3 steals with shooting splits of 28 percent shooting from the field, 20 percent shooting from the three-point line and 90 percent shooting from the free-throw line. With the exception of his free-throw shooting which is a playoff career-high, the rest of Green’s shooting numbers are playoff career-lows.

Despite his low efficiency, Green remains an invaluable part of the Warriors due to his IQ and defensive brilliance.