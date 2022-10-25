‘This is the best I’ve ever seen’: Steve Kerr sounds off on Andrew Wiggins’ strong start for Warriors

It’s just been three games, but at this point, it’s hard not to get excited about Andrew Wiggins’ strong start to the season for the Golden State Warriors. Even head coach Steve Kerr had nothing but high praise for the All-Star forward as he talked up Wiggins’ contributions to the team early on.

According to coach Kerr, he firmly believes that this is the best version of Andrew Wiggins yet (via Madeline Kenney of the East Bay Times):

“This is the best I’ve ever seen Wiggins,” Kerr said Monday. “He used that momentum he gained a year ago to springboard into this season and I don’t think he’s ever looked more confident not only in his own game but with what we’re doing, the way we play.”

In three games played, the 27-year-old has averaged 22.3 points on 52.0 percent from the field, 6.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.3 steals, and 1.3 blocks per game. He’s also knocking down 2.7 triples per game on a 38.1-percent clip. Needless to say, Wiggins has been hot out of the gate, and the Warriors are hoping that this becomes a trend for him the rest of the way.

Golden State rewarded Wiggins with a massive extension just recently following an All-Star 2021-22 campaign. The new deal came out to a whopping $109 million for four years, and at this point, there’s no denying that he’s already living up to his new contract. The Warriors are already getting some early returns on their investment, and it looks like there’s much more where that came from for Andrew Wiggins.