Golden State Warriors fans don’t miss a beat. Immediately after the Detroit Pistons reached a buyout with veteran big man Nerlens Noel, Warriors fans took to Twitter and immediately started speculating about the Dubs potentially adding the former lottery pick to their roster.

Some Warriors fans began simply by speculating about the possibility of the team pursuing Nerlens Noel after the Pistons reached a buyout with the former sixth overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft.

Golden State has had its fair share of defensive woes this year- Draymond Green hasn’t been shy about pointing them out- particularly in the paint.

Plus, the Warriors’ frontcourt rotation isn’t exactly filled with depth, as the likes of Green and Kevon Looney have been forced to shoulder much of the workload due to injuries to JaMychal Green and James Wiseman, who was shipped to the Pistons at the NBA trade deadline.

Besides Looney and Green, there really isn’t much size on the Warriors roster, which is why fans were quick to speculate about Noel after his buyout.

There certainly is a “sneaky” aspect to Noel’s game.

He is limited to shots around the rim on offense, a definite knock on his game in the era of spacing and three-pointers.

However, this is a guy who has averaged 2.4 blocks per 36 minutes in his career.

That’s a definite difference-maker on the defensive end of the floor- one the Warriors have lacked this season.

This Warriors fan went beyond speculating and went straight to speaking Noel-to-Golden State into existence.

These Warriors fans weren’t shy about their opinion of Nerlens Noel.

It will be interesting to see if the team shares the same enthusiasm for the defensive-minded big after his Pistons buyout.