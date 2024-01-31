Did Stephen Curry go all in on the 49ers?

The San Francisco 49ers are set for a collision course with the reigning NFL champs the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl 58 on February 11th. 49ers stars Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, and George Kittle graced Chase Center with their presence on Tuesday night and witnessed Stephen Curry drop 37 points and make eight three-pointers to lead the Golden State Warriors to a 119-107 win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

After the Warriors defeated the 76ers, the four-time NBA champ was asked about his pick between the 49ers and Chiefs for Super Bowl 58. While Curry is rooting for the hometown team to bring the Vince Lombardi trophy to The Bay Area, he wouldn't necessarily be mad if Kansas City went back-to-back.

“I mean obviously, being here, you love to see the Niners get it done,” Curry said. “I do love Mahomes and Kelce. We got to play golf with them this summer. I see them in Tahoe every year, so we have a pretty good relationship. In my household, this is a win-win kind of vibe. But obviously… the hometown team.”

Steph reveals his rooting interest for the Super Bowl 👀 pic.twitter.com/JDRPr5cwTs — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 31, 2024

So, which is it, Steph?

It is understandable why the Warriors superstar can't fully pick a side. The hometown roots with San Francisco is obvious. But as the two-time MVP mentioned, he shares a bond with the Chiefs' franchise stars.

Nonetheless, Stephen Curry gave the 49ers a show when they came through to Chase Center on Tuesday night. The Warriors also got a much-needed win and Curry credited the little inspiration the 49ers gave them by being in the building.