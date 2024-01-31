Maybe the 49ers should be present in every Warriors home game.

Following their massive NFC Championship win over the Detroit Lions this past Sunday, the Super Bowl-bound San Francisco 49ers pulled up at Chase Center to watch the Golden State Warriors take on the Philadelphia 76ers. Stephen Curry, Jonathan Kuminga, and the rest of the crew made sure to put on a show as they took down Joel Embiid and the 76ers with a 119-107 victory.

While walking back to the locker room after the game, Stephen Curry revealed the 49ers' presence in the building may have given them a little extra pep in their step.

“Got the 49ers in the building,” Curry said. “Showing that NFC Championship love, gonna get that Super Bowl. Maybe inspired us a little bit.”

“Got the 49ers in the building … Maybe inspired us a little bit.” Steph had to put on a show for the NFC champs 🔥 pic.twitter.com/QbTP7wtiUz — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 31, 2024

Perhaps the 49ers should be in the front row for every single Warriors home game from now on. Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, and George Kittle were just some of the 49ers stars present to witness Curry and company go to work.

As the four-time NBA champion mentioned, Golden State needs every win it can get at this point. And Tuesday was a breath of fresh air since it's been quite a while since the Warriors had a convincing win against a good team like the 76ers.

Curry led Golden State with 37 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, and eight three-pointers. Rising third-year star Jonathan Kuminga tallied 26 points on 11-of-19 shooting, while Andrew Wiggins had 23 points on an efficient 8-of-10 shooting.

The Warriors will look to carry the momentum from Tuesday night's win as they embark a five-game road trip over the next week. They then return home to host Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns on February 10th, right before the 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl LVIII.