Warriors superstar Steph Curry is widely known to be the best golfer in the NBA, and he proved it by winning the American Century Championship in 2023. But he’s far from the only star athlete who can handle himself on the links. These are the best golfers in both the NBA and NFL.

Best golfers in the NFL

Jake Elliott, Philadelphia Eagles – The two-time Eagles Super Bowl champ and two-time All-Pro kicker could be the best golfer currently playing in the league. He holds a 3 handicap, loves dropping trick shot videos, and was good enough to qualify for the 2022 Philadelphia Open. Kickers always tend to hold down that spot, as Ryan Succop and Josh Scobee were both scratch golfers before retiring, as was 17-year NFL vet Al Del Greco, who won the American Century years ago and now coaches golf at Samford University.

Patrick Peterson, Free Agent – Peterson may not have played last season, but he isn’t retired either, so he still counts. The eight-time Pro Bowl cornerback is an avid golfer who’s played courses around the world, including a 74 at Augusta and 77 at St. Andrew’s.

Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints – A Top-20 finisher at the American Century and other Pro-Am tourneys around the country, Carr holds down a 6 handicap and may have a lot more time to improve on that number if the rumors about him retiring from the NFL are true.

Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets – He might not return to the Jets next season, but he’ll certainly return to regularly playing in celebrity tournaments across the country. He holds a 4 handicap and is always a prime candidate to play in another episode of “The Match,” which he did in 2023 alongside Tom Brady.

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills – There may not be a more diehard player in the league than Allen. The 6-handicapper once played 72 holes in a two-day period at the same time he was signing his new contract, which he did between rounds.

Best golfers in the NBA

Steph Curry, Golden State Warriors – After capturing the ACC in 2023 after hitting a hole-in-one and sinking an eagle putt on the final hole, he’s the obvious choice here. He’s the only known scratch golfer in either the NBA or NFL and even played a couple of Web.com tournaments in the past, one step below the PGA Tour.

Austin Reaves, Los Angeles Lakers – If you ask Reaves, he’s the best golfer in the NBA, not Steph. And he did finish 13th at the ACC last year, which is very respectable. Easily the youngest player on this list, the 26-year-old will only get better while playing some of the country’s best courses in Southern California.

Mike Conley, Minnesota Timberwolves – The 18-year vet grew up around the game, is close friends with PGA Tour star Tony Finau, and plays to a 7 handicap.

Seth Curry, Charlotte Hornets – Steph isn’t the only golfer in the Curry family. Not only does his dad, Dell, play like a pro, but his brother Seth is a 7 handicap himself, and the three regularly play together at celebrity tournaments in the offseason.

Kyle Kuzma, Milwaukee Bucks – He didn’t even start playing until getting to the Bubble during the COVID pandemic, but he’s been addicted to it ever since. He created his own celebrity tournament immediately after that 2010-20 season.