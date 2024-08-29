As the Golden State Warrior signed Stephen Curry to a one-year, $62.6 million contract extension Thursday, it put him in some pretty amazing company. With the one-year extension due to Curry almost being 38-years old, he joins Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant as players to pass $500 million in career earnings in the NBA according to Bobby Marks of ESPN.

While people will question possibly how low the career earnings may be, it's important to note that this is only through NBA contracts so with endorsements and other aspects, Curry's net worth is probably much higher. Still, it makes sense he joins the likes of James and Durant as the three basically defined the era of 2010s basketball, being involved in a numerous amount of championship series.

“Curry is set to make $55.7 million during the 2024-25 season and will increase to $59.6 million in 2025-26 before the extension kicks in, per Spotrac,” Jack Murray of Bleacher Report wrote. He will surpass Durant's $504 million and fall behind James' $584 million by the time their respective contracts expire.”

Stephen Curry's new Warriors contract comes after gold medal win

Curry has been with the Warriors since the 2009-10 season and looks more and more likely that he will retire as a member of the team at some point down the line. Even Curry himself said to Andscape in July that he wants to be part of Golden State “for life.”

“I've always said I want to be a Warrior for life,” Curry said. “At this stage in my career, I feel like that's possible.”

What is important to also remember that Curry doubled down, but said he wants to be on a competitive team which since their last NBA Finals win in 2022 against the Boston Celtics, they have been inconsistent. He would say that “if it is a situation where you're a bottom-feeder and it's just because you want to stay there, I'd have a hard time with that. But I don't think that's going to be the reality” per ESPN.

Last season, Curry averaged 26.4 points, 5.1 assists, and 4.5 rebounds per game while shooting 45 percent from the field and 40.8 percent from the three-point line. He looks to keep up his level of consistency heading into a new year with a new contract extension, especially after winning a gold medal along with James and Durant as a part of Team USA.

Looking at the Warriors as a whole, they were 46-36 which put them 10th in the Western Conference as they were eliminated in the first game of the play-in tournament by the Sacramento Kings.