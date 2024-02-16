Steve Kerr. A legend.

Steve Kerr was not part of just one dynasty. He paved the way for the success of the Stephen Curry-led Golden State Warriors through the learnings he got while being with the Chicago Bulls and San Antonio Spurs. Now, he is reaping the rewards of his hard work with the Stephen Curyy-led squad. The 58-year-old dynasty maker even notched another record after they clutched up to win over the Utah Jazz.

Steve Kerr just became the fifth-best coach to reach 500 wins, per the Golden State Warriors on X. He joins Al Attles as the only other head honcho to have achieved the same number of victories in franchise history.

This even caught the attention of his former Spurs mentor, Gregg Popovich. The legend had to give his flowers to the Warriors head honcho.

“Steve, congratulations. Great job. The wins? Okay, they are cool. But, I know what's important to you, and that's the family and the family on the court. Keeping it all together is more difficult than people think. You've done a magnificent job. I wish you a great evening, one glass of wine and it'll probably be red. I look forward to seeing you the next time we're in the same building together,” Popovich said after the Warriors got out of a tough battle with the Jazz.

Winning comes naturally to Kerr. Whether it is as a player with the Bulls and Spurs or as a coach with the Warriors, he knows the path to the Larry O'Brien trophy very well.

Warriors edge out the Jazz

The 500th win for Coach Kerr did not look easy. It took an insane 48-point Warriors explosion in the second quarter for them to bury the Jazz. However, Keyonte George was still trying to lead the opposing team to a comeback with a 35-point fourth quarter while keeping the Warriors at 20 points. All of that was spoiled as the clock ran out to save the Kerr's squad.

Klay Thompson finally blazed up for the Warriors. He knocked down 13 out of his 22 shots for 35 points. Stephen Curry also put up a massive 16-point double-double by dropping 10 assists. In total, six Warriors scored more than 13 points to get their coach a well-deserved win.