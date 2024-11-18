ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Golden State Warriors will face the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday at Crypto. It's a battle between Northern and Southern California as we share our NBA odds series and make a Warriors-Clippers prediction and pick.

The Clippers defeated the Warriors 112-104 on October 27, 2024, at Oracle Arena. Now, they hope to notch another win against the Warriors to gain some ground in the Pacific Division.

The Clippers have won four games in a row against the Warriors. Also, they are 6-4 over the past 10 games against the Warriors. The Clippers have also won five games in a row against the Warriors at Crypto by an average of 8.4 points.

Here are the Warriors-Clippers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Warriors-Clippers Odds

Golden State Warriors: -2.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -148

Los Angeles Clippers: +2.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +126

Over: 221.5 (-110)

Under: 221.5 (-110)

How To Watch Warriors vs. Clippers

Time: 10:30 PM ET/7:30 PM PT

TV: NBA TV, NBC Sports Bay Area, and KTLA

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Warriors Could Cover the Spread/Win

Everyone knows the main stars, like Stephen Curry, Buddy Hield, Jonathan Kuminga, and Andrew Wiggins. However, bench players like Brandin Podziemski carry the load and help the Warriors out when the starters need rest.

Podziemski and the starters have helped the Warriors rank third in points. Likewise, they are shooting eighth in field-goal shooting percentage, including seventh in three-point shooting percentage. Winning the board battle has also benefitted the Warriors, who are seventh in rebounds. Another improvement we have seen from the Warriors is their ball handling. Impressively, they have improved from being one of the worst teams in turnovers to 14th. Their defense has also improved, as they rank eighth in blocked shots.

Curry has had great numbers against the Clippers, averaging 27.7 points over his past 10 games against them. Meanwhile, Hield has averaged 13.2 points over his past five games against the Clippers. Kuminga would like a better performance this time around, as he scored 12 points while shooting 4 for 10, including 1 for 6 from the triples, in the loss to the Clippers last month. Wiggins will be a huge factor in this game, as he has averaged 17.2 points over his past 12 games against the Clippers.

The Warriors will cover the spread if they can spread the ball and hit their shots from beyond the arc. Then, they must contain the Clippers and prevent them from getting easy shots.

Why the Clippers Could Cover the Spread/Win

After some inconsistency, the Clippers shook the lineup to help James Harden. Unfortunately, this did not help them in their game on Friday, when they fell 125-104 to the Houston Rockets.

The Clippers are struggling to score with many of their top players out of the lineup. Sadly, they rank just 22nd in points. Los Angeles also ranks 16th in field-goal shooting percentage. However, their shooting from beyond the arc is impressive, as they rank second in three-point shooting percentage.

The Clippers are struggling to control the basketball. Unfortunately, they are 25th in turnovers. Their defense has not been good, either. Overall, they are 21st in blocked shots.

Norman Powell has stepped up his game in the absence of Kawhi Leonard. However, he will need to do more against the Warriors, as he has averaged just 13.6 points over 16 career outings against them. His 31 points on Monday against the Oklahoma City Thunder were a career-high, and he looks to replicate that feat. Meanwhile, Harden hopes to hit his shots and become more efficient with the basketball. The Clippers will also need good nights from Ivica Zubac and Derrick Jones Jr. Significantly, Zubac had a double-double against the Warriors last month, scoring 23 points and grabbing 18 rebounds.

The Clippers will cover the spread if Powell and Harden can convert on their shooting chances and get the lead early. Then, they must stop Curry, Hield, and Wiggins, while forcing others to beat them.

Final Warriors-Clippers Prediction & Pick

The Warriors have not played since Friday. Thus, they will have a rest advantage over the Clippers. Yet, ironically, they are only 1-2 against the spread when they have had the rest advantage. The Clippers are also 1-2 against the spread when they have had a rest disadvantage. Likewise, they are 1-2 against the spread on no rest.

The Warriors are 9-3 against the spread overall, while the Clippers are 8-6 against the odds. Moreover, the Warriors are 6-1 against the spread on the road, while the Clippers are 4-4 against the odds at home. While the Warriors have looked good, they struggled against the Clippers a few weeks ago. Despite that, they are playing much better right now, and I believe they will be able to steal one on the road against the Clippers.

Final Warriors-Clippers Prediction & Pick: Golden State Warriors: -2.5 (-112)