The Warriors visit the Kings on Friday! The Warriors opened with a huge win against the Trailblazers, and the Jazz lost close against the Grizzlies. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Warriors-Jazz prediction and pick.

The Warriors look different without Klay Thompson. Steph Curry is still great, and Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green are decent, so they should provide some decent backup. This will be an interesting matchup against a talented Jazz team, but it will not be in the playoffs this season.

The Jazz have talent, but they might struggle this season. The keys for them are Collin Sexton and Lauri Markkanen because they are the two best players and should provide the best scoring options. The Jazz have a lot of potential, but the Warriors will be a tough challenge in this game.

Here are the Warriors-Jazz NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Warriors-Jazz Odds

Golden State Warriors: -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -164

Utah Jazz: +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +138

Over: 232.5 (-110)

Under: 232.5 (-110)

How To Watch Warriors vs Jazz

Time: 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Warriors Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Warriors look different this season compared to last, but the offense is still great. Last year, they scored eighth at 117.8 points per game, 13th in field goal percentage at 47.7%, and seventh in three-point percentage at 38%. Seven different Warriors hit double digits in their first game this season, with Buddy Hield as the top scorer at 22 points. Steph Curry was the key to the game because he led everyone with 10 assists on their way to a win.

The Warriors’ defense struggled last year. They were 18th in scoring defense at 115.2 points per game, first in field goal defense at 46.6%, and 11th in three-point defense at 35.9%. Draymond Green is the best rebounder on this team, and he led the way last year with 7.2 rebounds, but in their first game, Curry led in rebounds at nine on the night. Green then led the team in blocks at two on the night. Four players had at least two steals, with De’Anthony Melton leading the way at three per game. The Warriors have a great opportunity to play well on defense in this game and have it carry throughout this season.

Why the Jazz Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Jazz’s offense was great last season. They were 11th in scoring at 115.7 points per game, 19th in field goal percentage at 46.7% from the field, and 22nd in three-point shooting at 35.4% from behind the arc. Seven players on the Jazz hit over double digits in scoring, with Lauri Markkanen leading at 35 points on the night. Two players were tied for the lead in assists at seven, Keyonte George and Jordan Clarkson. Lauri Markkanen makes this offense go, and Collin Sexton and Jordan Clarkson are two great guards in the backcourt.

The Jazz’s defense was awful last season. They allowed 120.5 points per game, 48.7% from the field, and they were awful against the three-point line, allowing 39.5% from behind the arc. Walker Kessler is the best rebounder on the team and led the way in game one with 14. Then, he was great on defense with five blocks. Five players had at least one steal, and Taylor Hendricks and Brice Sensaugh tied with two steals in their first game.

Final Warriors-Jazz Prediction & Pick

The Warriors are the better team and should win and cover this game against the Jazz. This game will be full of offense, but the Warriors are the more trustworthy team, and they should win this game. This will stay close for a bit because the Jazz have the firepower to score, but they can’t close due to their defense, so expect the Warriors to win and cover on the road.

Final Warriors-Jazz Prediction & Pick: Golden State Warriors -3.5 (-110)