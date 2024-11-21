ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Golden State Warriors will face the New Orleans Pelicans in some NBA Cup action this Friday. It will be a slugfest at the Smoothie King Center as we share our NBA Cup odds series and make a Warriors-Pelicans prediction and pick.

The Warriors steamrolled the Atlanta Hawks 120-97 on Wednesday, showcasing their might in another dominating win. Meanwhile, the Pelicans fell 128-100 to the Cleveland Cavaliers on the road.

The Warriors and Pelicans have already played twice, with Golden State winning both games at the Smoothie King Center in October. Significantly, the Warriors lead the head-to-head series 48-28. The Warriors are 6-4 over the past 10 games against the Pelicans. However, the Pelicans have gone 3-2 in the past five games against the Warriors at the Smoothie King Center.

Here are the Warriors-Pelicans NBA Cup odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Cup Odds: Warriors-Pelicans Odds

Golden State Warriors: -9 (-110)

Moneyline: -375

New Orleans Pelicans: +9 (-110)

Moneyline: +300

Over: 225.5 (-110)

Under: 225.5 (-110)

How To Watch Warriors vs. Pelicans

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN, Gulf, and NBC Sports Bay Area

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Warriors Could Cover the Spread/Win

A great start to the season has brought good vibes to the Bay Area, and the Warriors' 30-game plan is in full effect as they attempt to navigate which lineup will give them the best chance of success. Amazingly, things are going well, and these guys look like the Warriors of old.

Golden State ranks 10th in field-goal shooting percentage, including third from beyond the arc. However, they have struggled at the charity stripe, ranking last in free-throw shooting percentage. The Warriors have dominated the boards, ranking second in rebounds. Yet, they have been inconsistent in ball-handling, ranking 17th in turnovers. But the Warriors have made up for it by ranking seventh in blocked shots.

Stephen Curry remains a gem. He is averaging 23 points per game while shooting 49.1 percent from the floor, including 44.1 percent from the triples. Meanwhile, Buddy Hield has been solid, averaging 16.5 points per game while shooting 48.3 percent from the floor. Andrew Wiggins has been good this season. So far, he is averaging 16.2 points per game while shooting 47.3 percent from the floor. Jonathan Kuminga has been a good secondary option. He is averaging 13.7 points per game while shooting 45.5 percent from the floor.

The Warriors will cover the spread if Curry can set the pace and hit his shots while giving his teammates the best chance to succeed. Then, they must defend well, and force the Pelicans into making bad decisions.

Why the Pelicans Could Cover the Spread/Win

The injuries continued to pile up as the Pelicans set eight players against the Cavaliers on Wednesday. Unfortunately, it's been a bumpy ride, affecting the entire squad.

New Orleans ranks 27th in field-goal shooting percentage, including 21st from beyond the arc. However, they have been solid at the charity stripe, ranking 12th in free-throw shooting percentage. The Pelicans have been up and down on the boards, ranking 18th in rebounds. Also, they have been subpar in passing, ranking 25th in assists. New Orleans also is 17th in turnovers. Likewise, they are 14th in blocked shots.

Brandon Ingram did not play on Wednesday as he had a bilateral ankle injury. Meanwhile, Zion Williamson remains out with a hamstring injury. CJ McCollum has a thigh injury and has remained out. Likewise, Jordan Hawkins has a back injury and has been out for two weeks. Even Trey Murphy III has a hamstring injury and has played just four games this season. Dejounte Murray has played one game this season due to a hand injury.

The Pelicans have mostly thrown out a second-string lineup this season. Unsurprisingly, they are one of the worst teams in the NBA. The second-string players must step up.

The Pelicans will cover the spread if their second-string players can step up and hit their stride. Then, they must play the best defense of their lives.

Final Warriors-Pelicans Prediction & Pick

The Warriors are 10-4 against the spread, while the Pelicans are 4-12 against the odds. Moreover, the Warriors are 6-2 against the spread on the road, while the Pelicans are 4-4 against the odds at home. The Warriors are also 7-3 against the spread against the Western Conference, while the Pelicans are 2-7 against the odds when facing the West.

This is not a tough decision. On one hand, you have one relatively healthy team. On the other hand, you have a team that has the most injuries in the league. I fully expect the Warriors to take advantage of this and roll into New Orleans and dominate the Pelicans.

Final Warriors-Pelicans Prediction & Pick: Warriors -9 (-110)