Veteran point guard Stephen Curry began his 16th season with the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night during the matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers. Curry has an impeccable history with the Warriors, but he has also made his mark with Team USA in the Olympics. Curry helped lead the national team to a gold medal in the 2024 Paris Games, and he sported a pair of Olympic-inspired shoes before the Dubs' season opener.

Curry warmed up in a “Gold Medal” player exclusive of the Curry 12 to celebrate his first Olympic gold medal from the summer of 2024, as shown by Nick DePaula:

Stephen Curry cherishes Team USA's run in the 2024 Olympics. It makes sense that he would warm up in his player-exclusive shoes for the Warriors' first game of the 2024-25 season since it is his first official NBA game since the Olympics.

Curry was one of the United State's most valuable players during their Summer Games run. He scored 60 points in his final two Olympic contests to help his country win gold. Ironically, Curry debuted his Curry 12 during the Olympics, The star point guard (and his shoes) look to carry the momentum from his incredible summer run into the new NBA regular season.

Curry and the Warriors looked strong early in the third quarter against the Trail Blazers on Wednesday night. With nine minutes left in the quarter, Golden State led 70-57. Curry totaled 11 points, nine assists, and six rebounds. As seen, it is not just Curry's shooting ability that elevates the Warriors, but his playmaking as well.

It is great to the Dubs performing well early as they navigate major changes from the offseason. The Warriors look to avenge their spring 2024 postseason-less showing with a deeper run in 2024-25. If Curry and his teammates continue to execute well, this could be the season he wins his fifth ring.