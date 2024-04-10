In Warzone Mobile, you'll need to know how to Revive and Redeploy teammates to increase your chance of winning games. It's nearly impossible to stay alive in a Warzone Mobile game, which is why reviving or redeploying teammates can be a useful strategy. However, doing so have different requirements or mechanics based on which mode you play. Therefore, we listed all possible ways to bring your buddies back into the action.
How Do You Revive Teammates In Warzone Mobile?
A new update just dropped across iOS and Android devices addressing various graphical issues and bugs.
Preview the fixes below and then check out the full patch notes here: https://t.co/JhzMqXVv2p pic.twitter.com/WoTh3ORe4z
— Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile (@WarzoneMobile) April 9, 2024
Overall, there are several ways to revive a teammate in Warzone Mobile, depending on the mode you play:
- Manual Revive – Approach the teammate and interact with them to manually revive them. Overall, this process takes a few moments, though your teammate can cover you.
- Self-Revive Kit – Conversely, if you're down, you can use a self-revive kit to bring yourself back from the clutches of death. To earn a Self-Revive Kit, you must either purchase one from a Buy Station. Additionally, Self-Revive Kits can also be found in Supply boxes.
To revive a downed teammate in Warzone Mobile, manually approach the player and interact with them. After a few seconds, your teammate should be back up and ready to fight. However, take caution and remember you'll be vulnerable during this period. Therefore, only revive your teammate when you're in a safe location.
Overall, that includes the basics of reviving a teammate, but how about redeploying them?
How Do You Redeploy Teammates In Warzone Mobile?
Overall, re-deploying teammates in Warzone mobile depends on the game mode you play. However, know that your teammate can also revive themselves by defeating the NPC in the Gulag. When dying in Warzone Mobile, you're sent to a Gulag where you must fight an NPC in a narrow corridor with cover. Additionally, you can support your teammate in the gulag by throwing rocks at their opponent.
Nevertheless, here are the following ways to redeploy an ally in Warzone Mobile:
- Gulag – Support your teammate in the Gulag or hope they make it out alive.
- Buy Station – For $4,000, your teammate can come back to life.
- Redeploy (Plunder) – In the Plunder Mode, teammates can come back to life as much as they want. However, their payout decreases.
If your teammate dies twice, they won't have a chance to return via the Gulag. However, you'll still be able to bring them back via the Buy Station. However, we only recommend this if you're in a serious session with friends looking to win competitively.
Lastly, if you enjoy Plunder, then good news is you can redeploy constantly. However, just know that your payout reduces for each time you come back to life. Other than that, feel free to keep dying with assurance that you'll return.
Overall, that's everything you need to know to revive and redeploy teammates Warzone Mobile. We hope this guide helped you and your brothers in arms stay on the battlefield for a longer period of time. Best of luck out there on the Battlefield.
For more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints. Lastly, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.