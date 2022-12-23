By Steve Silverman · 2 min read

It may be difficult to find an investment more lucrative than owing an NFL franchise. That is certainly the case for Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder, who reportedly has received offers of more than $7 billion to buy the franchise.

Snyder has received offers to buy the franchise since hiring the Bank of America to possibly sell all or parts of the team. Offers “well north” of $7 billion have come in for the franchise, according to Forbes.com’s Mike Ozanian.

The deal would include FedEx Field and the surrounding 264 acres, and another 150 acres associated with the team’s headquarters in Ashburn, Virginia.

Snyder purchased the team for $750 million in 1999. The Commanders were valued at $5.6 billion by Forbes in August. The Dallas Cowboys are the most valuable NFL franchise at $8 billion.

Jeff Bezos is rumored to be one of those interested in becoming the next owner of the franchise, and if that comes to fruition, it is almost certain that the Amazon founder will be successful. His presence is likely to scare off other bidders because they simply don’t have the capital to compete with him.

While it’s not official that Daniel Snyder will sell the team, the numbers continue to climb dramatically. The Denver Broncos sold earlier this year for $4.65 billion

The Commanders currently own the No. 7 seed in the NFC playoff structure with a 7-6-1 record. They hold a 1/2 game lead over the Seattle Seahawks with 3 weeks left in the regular season.

The Commanders go on the road in Week 16 to play the San Francisco 49ers before they close the regular season with home games against the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys.