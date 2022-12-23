By Kendall Capps · 4 min read

The Washington Commanders Week 16 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers is very intriguing. The Commanders are likely still feeling a certain kind of way after their heartbreaking loss to the New York Giants last weekend. The controversial penalty on Terry McLaurin and then non-pass interference calls at the goal line raised eye brows around the league. Regardless of how everyone feels, the loss dropped Washington to the seventh seed in the NFC playoff picture.

They are now just a half game ahead of both the Detroit Lions and Seattle Seahawks with three games remaining. That makes every game on the Commanders’ schedule crucial. This week, they face arguably their stiffest test yet.

The Commanders travel to San Francisco to face the best defense in the NFL. San Fran has once again been crushed by the injury bug, losing both Deebo Samuel and Jimmy Garoppolo, but rookie QB Brock Purdy has done an excellent job filling in. Nevertheless, the Commanders will still happily face off against a backup quarterback.

So, let’s get to our 4 Commanders Week 16 bold predictions against the 49ers.

4. Taylor Heinicke throws 2 Touchdown Passes

A lot was made of the Commanders’ offseason acquisition of QB Carson Wentz from the Indianapolis Colts. Wentz was believed to be an upgrade over Taylor Heinicke. However, poor play and injuries saw Wentz land on injured reserve and Heinicke inserted back as a starter.

All he has done is inspire his teammates and help turn Washington’s season around. After a 1-4 start, the Commanders have gone 6-2-1 ever since. Heinicke has thrown 10 touchdown passes to just five interceptions during that time. The lack of turnovers has been one of the biggest changes compared to Wentz.

Obviously, he faces an entirely different level of defense this weekend. However, there is still opportunity there. The 49ers are especially outstanding stopping opposing running games. Commanders coach Ron Rivera is likely smart enough to know they aren’t going to walk into that building and run the football effectively.

I would expect a lot of play action passing and throws on first down for Heinicke. That in turn will lead to two passing touchdowns in the game.

3. Commanders DE Chase Young records 1.5 sacks

It was revealed earlier Thursday morning that Commanders’ defensive end Chase Young will be making his season debut this week. That is a rather large development for an already stout defensive front.

Young joins a defensive line with DE Montez Sweat, DT Jonathan Allen and DT Daron Payne, all of whom are above average at their position. That has helped Washington rack up 34 sacks this season, ranking in the top half of the league. Adding Young to that line is going to make it that much more difficult for Purdy.

The rookie quarterback has done a good job getting the ball out quickly. But without Deebo Samuel, his options in the passing game is very limited. Brandon Aiyuk is the only legit threat on the outside with George Kittle running routes over the middle.

Look for Young to have a big impact on this game and rack up at least 1.5 sacks.

2. Brian Robinson Jr. held to below 50 yards rushing vs. 49ers

One of the best stories in the NFL this year has been that of Commanders’ rookie running back, Brian Robinson Jr. Prior to the season, Robinson Jr. was shot in the leg during an attempted robbery. It was believed that the 3rd round pick out of Alabama would probably miss the entire season.

Yet, he made a miraculous recovery and made his debut in Week 5 vs. the Tennessee Titans. Since that time, he leads all rookie running backs with 652 yards rushing. He has particularly come on as of late, surpassing 86 yards in four of the past fives games. But that is coming to a crashing half this Saturday.

The 49ers defense is allowing a league-low 74.7 rushing yards per game. It hasn’t mattered who they have faced. Considering Robinson Jr’s game is somewhat depending on downhill running, combined with the 49ers’ ability to get into the backfield, I expect the rookie tailback to have one of his worst games of the season.

1. Commanders Pull Off Shocking Upset

Not many people are giving Washington much of a chance to win this game. I am not one of them. There’s an old saying in football that still rings true; defense travels. I fully expect the Commanders defense to play very well in this game.

Despite winning seven straight games, the 49ers offense has been far from the reason. Defense and special teams have carried the day, with an inconsistent offense doing enough to win. I think that will come back to bite them this week. Washington is talented, hungry after last week’s brutal loss, and has much more to play for.

I am predicting a Commanders upset, 23-20.