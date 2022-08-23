Michael Penix Jr. will be the starting quarterback of the Washington Huskies in Kalen DeBoer’s first year as head coach of the Washington football program, per DeBoer himself.

Via Curtis Crabtree of FOX13 Seattle:

“Michael is going to be our starting quarterback,” DeBoer announced on Tuesday. “He’s just had a really great camp and he’s been consistent from the time spring ball started to where he’s at now. He’s done a great job earning it. Excited for him to get those extra reps now, build that chemistry with the group and now can take that next level of leadership.

Penix is a familiar name among college football fans. For one, he’s been a starter for the Indiana Hoosiers in the Big Ten before switching to Washington football as a fifth-year transfer. Before getting the nod to start for the Huskies, Penix had an interesting battle with Dylan Morris and Sam Huard, with DeBoer ultimately choosing the dual-threat quarterback to lead the team’s offense on the field this coming 2022 college football season.

Morris was Washington football’s starter in the 2021 season but he was a letdown, passing for 2,458 yards and 14 touchdowns against 12 interceptions. Huard backed Morris up that season and finished the campaign with 241 passing yards and a touchdown along with four interceptions. Penix does appear to offer the highest ceiling for Washington football’s attack that averaged only 22.8 points per game last season.

In four years in Bloomington, Michael Penix Jr. racked up 4,197 passing yards and 29 touchdowns with 15 picks thrown. He only played just five games in 2021 after suffering a torn ACL, but is clearly now ready to see action again, albeit with a new team.

Washington football opens its 2022 season with a home game against the Kent State Golden Flashes on Sep. 4.