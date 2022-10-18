‘We need to go back home to momma’: Will Anderson’s blunt message to Alabama football teammates

Will Anderson and the Alabama Crimson Tide were on the wrong side of history in their loss against the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday.

Saturday’s matchup featured two of college football’s powerhouse programs. It was also a top-10 matchup with Alabama being ranked third and Tennessee being ranked sixth heading into the game.

From start to finish, the game was full of drama. Will Anderson and the Alabama defense put in arguably their worst performance in recent history. In the end, Alabam lost to Tennessee 52-49. This was the first time that the Crimson Tide had lost to the Volunteers since 2006.

Anderson and the Crimson Tide defense found themselves battling for the entire contest. The duo of Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker and wide receiver Jalin Hyatt single-handedly gave the Alabama defense more trouble than nearly any team in the past decade. Hyatt recorded six receptions for 207 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

At times, Anderson and Alabama looked set on beating themselves. The team finished the day with 17 total turnovers.

On the defensive side of the ball, Alabama allowed 567 total yards with 385 coming through the air and 182 on the ground. Anderson himself recorded three total tackles and 0.5 tackles for loss.

Following the loss, Anderson spoke on the team’s performance. He specifically spoke about how undisciplined they were, regarding the penalties and overall play.

According to AL.com writer Michael Casagrande, Anderson stated that he told his teammates, “We need to go back home to momma.”

Will Anderson, a potential top pick in the 2023 NFL draft, has become the face of this Alabama team. When he speaks, the team listens.

This Alabama team has played in several close games this season. This loss could prove to be a true turning point in this team’s season if they hope to return to the National Championship.