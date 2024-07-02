The upcoming Jenna Ortega-led Wednesday Season 2 is a large Netflix production. It is currently shooting in Ireland.

Screen Ireland, the country's development agency for the movie and TV industry, revealed that the production is the “largest” ever. Taoiseach Simon Harris visited the set and spoke about the experience.

“It was a pleasure to visit Netflix's Wednesday set to see the award-winning team in action and meet acclaimed director and executive producer, Tim Burton,” Harris began. “I'm delighted to see Ireland continues to be chosen as a location to film series and movies which supports our economy, creates jobs, showcases our creative talents, and promotes our country on a global stage.”

Minister Catherin Martin also weighed in on the matter. They highlighted how important the production is to the Irish economy.

“I'm delighted that Netflix chose to bring Wednesday — one of its biggest shows — to Ireland, creating jobs and hugely contributing to the Irish economy,” Martin said. “The Irish Government's continued recognition of the importance of incoming large-scale production for our sector has been invaluable.

“Supports like Section 481 are crucial to the continued development of Ireland's screen sector,” they continued.

What is Wednesday Season 2?

Wednesday Season 2 is the second season of Netflix's hit show. Jenna Ortega leads the cast in the title role. In the first season, Wednesday is shipped off to a new school, Nevermore Academy, after being expelled from her previous one.

While at Nevermore, she attempts to solve a murder mystery. At the same time, she has trouble fitting in with the new kids at the school. At least she has her roommate, Enid Sinclair (Emma Myers).

Season 1 also featured Gwendoline Christie, Riki Lindhorne, Jamie McShane, Hunter Doohan, and Percy Hynes White. Christina Ricci, Luis Guzmán, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and Joy Sunday also appeared in the season.

A second season was green-lit by Netflix after the success of the first. Alfred Gough and Miles Millar co-created the series and served as co-showrunners. Legendary director Tim Burton executive produces the series and also directed the first half of the first season.

Not much is known about Wednesday Season 2 outside of Ortega and Myers returning. Presumably, they will be joined once again by most of the first season's cast.

Wednesday premiered on November 23, 2022. Like most Netflix properties, all eight episodes were available to stream upon its drop.

Who is Jenna Ortega?

As noted, Wednesday is led by Jenna Ortega. The blossoming star first gained notoriety for her role in Jane the Virgin and Disney Channel's Stuck in the Middle. Early in her career, Ortega also starred in the second season of You, another Netflix series.

On the big screen, Ortega made her debut in Iron Man 3. She subsequently appeared in Insidious: Chapter 2, The Babysitter: Killer Queen, and The Fallout.

2022 was Ortega's breakout year. After starring in the fifth installment in the Scream series, she also starred in Studio 666, X, and American Carnage. She followed that up with Scream 6 the following year as well as Finestkind.

This year, Ortega starred in Miller's Girl with Martin Freeman. Later in 2024, Ortega will star in Tim Burton's Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.