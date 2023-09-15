As promised, hip hop stars Drake and SZA have just dropped a collaboration track from Drake's upcoming new album. The song, entitled Slime You Out, is one of the first singles released from Drake's upcoming “For All The Dogs” record.

Slime You Out marks the first collaboration between Drake and SZA. Earlier in the week, both artists posted a teaser for the joint venture to their socials — a picture of Halle Berry getting slimed at the 2012 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards. The post makes more sense now that the song has been released, with Drake singing lyrics like “I’m slimin’ you for them kid choices you made.”

Though this is the first musical collaboration between the two, Drake and SZA had been linked romantically many years back. In 2020, Drake rapped on the song Mr. Right Now about how he “used to date SZA back in '08” which stirred some controversy, as it was the year that SZA would have turned 19. But after the song came out, SZA clarified on her Twitter account that her relationship with Drake actually took place in 2009. As she explained, “I just didn’t want anybody thinking anything underage or creepy was happening . Completely innocent. Lifetimes ago .”

Drake’s next album, For All the Dogs, is out September 22. He is currently on the North American leg of his It’s All a Blur Tour. SZA‘s most recent album, SOS, was released in December 2022. She's setting out on a second leg of North American tour dates to promote the album later this year. She also just dropped the acoustic version of her hit song Snooze featuring Justin Bieber.