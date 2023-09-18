Wes Anderson has worked with nearly every actor under the sun. However, the Grand Budapest Hotel director recently made a shocking admission when it came to Michael Cera.

Talking to Deadline about his upcoming Netflix short, The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, Anderson spoke highly of Cera. He even went as far as to confirm Cera's casting in Anderson's next feature film.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Well, you know, we have Michael Cera,” Anderson told Deadline about actors he has his eye on. “He's one of the other characters in this new story. And he's somebody I probably met, I think, close to 20 years ago. At least 18 years ago, something like that. I met him with Harvey Keitel, so it must have been 2008 or something. But, anyway, Michael Cera. That's one.”

Michael Cera is coming off a banner year with his roles in The Adults, Dream Scenario, and Barbie. Earlier in his career, Cera gained stardom after starring in the likes of Juno, Superbad, and Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. He will return to voice the title character in Netflix's Scott Pilgrim Takes Off.

Wes Anderson is one of the most recognizable filmmakers around due to his aesthetic. His quirky scripts, A-list ensembles, and perfectly-symmetrical shots are trademarks of the auteur. Asteroid City was his most recent feature film release. In a unique move, Anderson has temporarily shifted his focus to short films.

He directed The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar for Netflix. The short film is an adaptation of Roald Dahl's story of the same name, which is a collection of short stories. Anderson also directed adaptations of three more of Dahl's short stories, The Swan, Poison, and The Ratcatcher, for Netflix.

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar will be released on September 27.