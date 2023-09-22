It is the opening of MACtion as Western Michigan and Toledo face off. It is time to continue our College Football odds series with a Western Michigan-Toledo prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Western Michigan comes into MAC play with a 1-2 record. They opened with a win over Saint Francis 35-17. The offense was solid in the game, running in four scores and passing for another. The next two weeks were much harder. First, they faced Syracuse and fell 48-7 as Western Michigan could not handle Garrett Shrader. Then, they allowed Iowa to put up 41 points on them, as they fell 41-10.

Toledo comes in at 2-1. In week one they took a 30-28 loss to Illinois. Dequan Finn was great in the game, passing for two scores and running another in. In the fourth quarter, they had a chance to get the win. After giving up a touchdown to Illinois to start the quarter, Toledo had a field goal and then a touchdown run from Dequan Finn. After the failed two-point conversion, they held a one-point lead. Illinois would drive and hit a field goal with five seconds left to win the game. The next week Toledo would put up 71 on Texas Southern in a will, and then take out San Jose State 21-17 for their second victory of the year.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Western Michigan-Toledo Odds

Western Michigan: +21.5 (-110)

Toledo: -21.5 (-110)

Over: 53.5 (-110)

Under: 53.5 (-110)

How to Watch Western Michigan vs. Toledo

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 1:30 PM ET/ 10:30 AM PT

Why Western Michigan Will Cover The Spread

Western Michigan will be looking to find some solid quarterback play in this game. Jack Salopek started the first two games of the year, throwing for 278 yards and a touchdown on 35-50 passing. He also had two interceptions. The biggest issue for him was drops and protection. Five of his on-target passes were dropped, while he has been pressured 17 times on 59 dropbacks, leasing to four sacks. Treyson Bourguet got the start last time out, and he was not much of an improvement. He is 15-32 passing this year for 188 yards and a touchdown. Bourguet had fumble issues last game, while also throwing two turnover-worthy passes. He has also dealt with pressure, being pressured nine times on 35 dropbacks, leading to two sacks. Regardless of who is in, taking care of the ball will be a priority for them.

Western Michigan also needs to stop quarterback pressures. The offensive line has a lot to do with that, but a solid running game also helps out. That starts with Jalen Buckley. He has run for 311 yards this year on 52 carries. He had two touchdowns and a fumble this year. Buckley has forced nine missed tackles, and the run blocking has been good. He is getting three yards downfield this year before seeing first contact.

In the receiving core, they need to get some more production as well. Kenneth Womack has been the most productive receiver this year coming out of the slot. He has brought in ten of 15 targets this year for 132 yards. Anthony Sambucci has also been good as a big play threat. This year he has brought in three of six targets for 79 yards and a score.

For Northern Illinois to cover, they have to improve in run defense as well. Last week it was a struggle, but they were solid against Syracuse. In the game with Syracuse, they had 19 stops for offensive failures on just 27 designed runs. They also missed just five tackles. Last week they missed seven tackles and had just 15 stops for offensive failures on 34 designed rushes. Further, five of their defenders had an average depth of tackle in the run game of eight or more yards downfield.

Why Toledo Will Cover The Spread

The Toledo offense all runs through DeQuan Finn. This year he is 50-79 passing for 565 yards and six touchdowns. He has made seven big-time throws according to PFF, while pushing the ball downfield with an average depth of target 10.3 yards downfield. Still, he has to be careful with the ball. Finn has two interceptions on the year, and another five turnovers worth throws.

Finn is more than just a solid arm though, he is a great dual threat. Between designed runs and scrambles this year he has 167 yards rushing and two scored. He has fumbled once, but he has also forced six missed tackles and had three runs over ten yards. Toledo has done a good job controlling the ground game this year. Beyond Finn, Peny Boone has been solid. This year he has 192 yards rushing and three scored. He is getting good blocking with an average point of first contact over three yards downfield. He is joined in the backfield by Jacquez Stuart who has run for 119 yards and a score this year while only playing two games.

Toledo has had a good defense this year as well. Dallas Gant has been a star on defense this year. He has already made 20 tackles in three games while assisting on three more. He has 11 stops this season for offensive failures while allowing just 15 yards of receptions when in pass coverage. Last game, Toledo stepped up big on defense. They have 17 quarterback pressures while coming away with six Sacks. Further, they had 29 stops for offensive failures in the game, having an over 50 percent success rate on defense against San Jose State.

Final Western Michigan-Toledo Prediction & Pick

Toledo comes into the game averaging 40 points per game. They are balanced in their attack as well, with over 200 yards per game rushing and passing. Dequan Finn is tough to stop and his dual-threat ability makes him even more difficult. While Toledo was a favorite to win the MAC this year, it was based a lot on the offense. The defense has stepped up huge. They are 38th in the nation in points allowed per game. They are forcing turnovers and having huge success on the defensive side of the ball. Western Michigan is going to have trouble scoring in this game, meanwhile, the offense should put up plenty of points.

Final Western Michigan-Toledo Prediction & Pick: Toledo -21.5 (-115)