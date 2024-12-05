Jason Kelce is feeling some embarrassment about not knowing an important stat about his brother Travis Kelce.

“Tim Brown has the most receptions in NFL history, who has the second-most?” a reporter asked Jason of

Jason replied Jerry Rice but the actual answer was his own brother Travis with 124.

Travis was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2013. Jason played for the Philadelphia Eagles for 13 years after retiring in March 2024. In Jason's retirement speech, he spoke about how his wife, Kylie Kelce, was a staple in supporting him throughout his career.

“I think it's no coincidence I have enjoyed my best years of my career with Kylie by my side,” Jason said during his retirement speech back in May. “Every accolade I've ever received has come with her in my life. She has brought the best out of me through love, devotion, support, honesty, intelligence, and of course the swift kick in the (expletive) from time to time. She has also given me three beautiful girls and a life that increasingly brings me more fulfillment off the field than it does on. We've had a great run, Ky.”

The couple just announced that they are expecting their fourth baby girl.

Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce Other Ventures

While Travis is gunning for his fourth Super Bowl ring, both the Kansas City Chiefs star and Jason are working on other projects.

Travis had his acting debut in Ryan Murphy's “Grotesquerie,” hosting Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity? — a reprisal of the 2007 “Are You Smarter Than A Fifth Grader?” — and reportedly has a role in Adam Sandler's “Happy Gilmore 2.”

As for Jason, he just announced that he will be hosting a show on ESPN.

“Yes, I’m starting I believe it’s January 3rd — I hope it’s January 3rd! — we’ll be doing a late-night show during the postseason on ESPN,” Jason told Jimmy Kimmel last month.

“It’s going to be airing every Friday,” Jason continued adding that he will still be a part of Monday Night Football.

According to the sports network, “They Call It Late Night with Jason Kelce,” the show “will air five consecutive Friday nights (technically Saturday mornings at 1 a.m. ET) in January and coincides with the final week of the NFL regular season and the playoffs until Pro Bowl Weekend.”

Most recently, Jason launched his YouTube channel and uploaded three videos titled: “I'm Letting High School Students Transform My '86 Chevy Into A Tesla-Powered Supercar,” “My $250K Field Goal Attempt at Penn State Went Viral (For the Wrong Reason),” and “Mt Joy and I Made A Music Video For ‘Santa Drives An Astrovan’, So Naturally I Sung At An NFL Game”

Although the brothers have all of these gigs going on, they will still host their “New Heights” podcast.