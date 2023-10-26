Would the most unstoppable NBA player be a combination of Stephen Curry's shooting and Shaquille O'Neal's size and strength? Or does he have the scoring abilities of Michael Jordan and the passing of Magic Johnson?

Asking analysts and experts to create the greatest NBA player will always lead to bias. However, if you ask an AI software like ChatGPT, everything is backed with facts and stats, until September 2021 at least. We've already asked ChatGPT its prediction of the 25 greatest NBA players to ever play and what the most average NBA player would look like, but can ChatGPT's knowledge be good enough to build the undisputed GOAT of basketball?

Creating the greatest NBA player of all time

Before we get to this players' skills, ChatGPT needs to take care of the player's physical attributes. For height, ChatGPT thinks he should be as tall as LeBron James (6'9″). Since ChatGPT still hasn't heard of Victor Wembanyama, he chose the other lanky French big man in Rudy Gobert for his wingspan, measuring 7'9″. For strength, the greatest player of all time will have the build of Karl Malone.

Next on the list is building the player's skill set. As expected, the player will have the shooting of Stephen Curry. His ball handling and passing are that of Kyrie Irving and Magic Johnson respectively. He'll play defense like Kawhi Leonard and have Dennis Rodman's knack for grabbing rebounds.

Skill and physical attributes alone won't be enough to be dubbed the greatest NBA player of all time. Last on ChatGPT's create a player mode are his intangibles. He was given the work ethic of Kobe Bryant, the leadership skills of Tim Duncan, Damian Lillard's clutch gene, and the competitive drive of Michael Jordan.

Overall, here's what the greatest NBA player should look like according to ChatGPT:

LeBron James' height

Karl Malone's strength

Rudy Gobert's wingspan

Kyrie Irving's ball-handling

Stephen Curry's shooting

Magic Johnson’s passing

Dennis Rodman’s rebounding

Kawhi Leonard’s defense

Tim Duncan's leadership

Michael Jordan’s competitive drive

Kobe Bryant’s work ethic

Damian Lillard's clutch gene

It's hard to find any player who embodies at least three or more of the characteristics mentioned above. But with how competitive the league has been in recent years and players working harder than ever to sharpen their game, it will only be a matter of time until ChatGPT's build of the greatest player ever will come to life.

