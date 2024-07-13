This is not what was supposed to happen. The temporary but potent dose of hysteria the Cincinnati Reds produced last season should be carrying over into 2024. A young core of bats and arms, coupled with solid offseason additions, foretold that Great American Ball Park would be treated to the most momentous baseball campaign it has witnessed in over a decade.

I fully bought into the promise and assumed the role of conductor on the Reds hype train, picking them to win the divisional title before the season started. Injuries aside, and there have been plenty, David Bell's club is painfully underachieving.

Will Benson has been a liability, Spencer Steer has taken a step back at the plate (he is hot lately, though) and Graham Ashcroft has had more than enough time to carve out a role in the starting rotation (currently has a 5.24 ERA and is on the injured list). While there are other issues scattered across the roster, these guys needed to progress in order for Cincy to put everything together.

Instead, the team has regressed and is eight games out of first place in the National League Central. What should have marked the beginning of a proud era of Reds baseball is a demoralizing reminder of how difficult it can be for this franchise to succeed in the 21st Century.

And yet, my instincts tell me that this organization should not waive the white flag at the MLB trade deadline. Despite having to climb ahead of a handful of teams, Cincinnati is only three games short of the third and final NL Wild Card slot. It showed flashes in 2023. President of baseball operations Nick Krall cannot prematurely squash those embers.

Reds must add a pure hitter



There are moves that can be made to upgrade this undermanned group. Fans know it is bleak, but they just want their team to have a fighting chance in the second half of the 2024 campaign. The schedule is affording the Reds new life before the July 30 deadline, which can actually incentivize this small-market squad to be a buyer.

Although the offense awakened versus the dreadful Colorado Rockies this week, Cincy cannot just expect to bash the baseball against better clubs coming out of the All-Star break. Management must be honest with itself. The Reds do not hit nearly enough, ranking 26th in batting average. Many undervalue the importance of that statistical category in today's game, but a team that leads the MLB in stolen bases could stand to prioritize contact more.

Los Angeles Angels infielder Luis Rengifo, who is batting .315 and has swiped 25 bags of his own, feels like a perfect addition. However, he is currently on the IL with a hand injury, which is always a concern for a hitter. If the 27-year-old Venezuelan can return before the end of the month and exhibit the bat-to-ball prowess he did prior to getting hurt, then Krall should definitely target him.

He can also go the reunion route to raise the club's average. Jesse Winker has been reborn with the Washington Nationals and might be even more well-suited to wear the Reds uniform than he was during his first run with the franchise. While the 2021 All-Star is not the .288 hitter he was in Cincinnati, he is back to being a well-rounded contributor (.264/.378/.438/.817 slash line).

The timing might be right for Winker to return to his MLB roots. This offense is getting a major jolt from rookie outfielder Rece Hinds, but an additional veteran presence can be crucial.

Another starting pitcher will come in handy

The Reds are considered a possible trade partner for the reliever-seeking New York Yankees, but their recent surge should convince them to hold off on becoming sellers. At least for the time being. Instead of helping a potential contender, the organization has to focus on filling its holes, some of which currently reside in the pitching rotation.

Since Ashcroft is on the IL with an elbow strain and Frankie Montas has been up and down this year, it is wise to scour the trade market for another starter. I am fully aware that a sub-.500 team with a bottom-third payroll is not going to do anything crazy at the trade deadline, but there is a fairly cheap option who can push Cincinnati closer to the top of the crowded NL Wild Card pack.

Erick Fedde is a strong candidate to win Comeback Player of the Year in 2024 following an unexpected career revival. He struggled with the Washington Nationals, spent 2023 dominating in South Korea's KBO League and is now serving as one of the only bright spots on a dismal Chicago White Sox team. Half the MLB is eying his teammate, All-Star left-hander Garrett Crochet, but Cincy should be all in on Fedde.

The 31-year-old has a 2.99 ERA and 99 strikeouts through 19 starts. While he may not be flashy like the other arms who will be floated in the rumor mill, Fedde is undeniably effective right now. His 111.1 innings pitched are on pace to crush his career-high, which might be a tad concerning for prospective suitors, but the low price it costs to land him should be worth the risk.

Reds can get better without going off-type

That is the key theme for the Reds' MLB trade deadline— low risk. Practicality and affordability will be the driving forces in their front office, particularly since the postseason odds are not in the franchise's favor.

Nick Krall does not have to abide by the unwritten rule that a 46-49 club is supposed to unload some of its assets, however. He can remain logical while also securing short-term solutions. An expiring contract like Erick Fedde or Jesse Winker might initially seem tough to explain to ownership, but those acquisitions, or a player like Luis Rengifo, can feasibly contribute to a Reds' resurgence.

And if there is any realistic way to award this city and fan base with postseason baseball, owner Bob Castellini should approve it. The Reds must remember how special last year's 12-game winning streak felt, and the unifying affect it had on the entire community. Believe it or not, these under-the radar trade candidates have the potential to help restore that excitement.