Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift had a viral moment at the Super Bowl where the two were mic'd up on the field.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift were adding moments to their love story on the field at the Super Bowl LVIII. In a viral video after the Kansas City Chiefs' win, Kelce and Swift took to the field, holding one another and filled with emotion as Kelce added another ring to his hand.

According to a clip from Inside the NFL, Kelce is heard saying, “Thank you for coming. Thank you for the support. Thank you for coming. Thank you for making it halfway across the world. You’re the best, baby.” He was referencing Swift's trip from Tokyo after her Eras Tour performance.

The two were later seen partying with Travis' brother Jason Kelce, Keleigh, and Miles Teller.

Will Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Spend Valentine's Day Together?

Next up for the two is their first Valentine's Day together. The plans for Travis and Swift have not been revealed yet, but their busy schedules might make it difficult. According to ESPN, there will be an event held in celebration of the Kansas City Chiefs on Valentine's Day. The victory parade will be held “followed by a rally outside Union Station at approximately 12:45 p.m., featuring speeches from players, coaches, and team chairman and CEO Clark Hunt.”

As for Swift, she does not have any shows on Valentine's Day, but she does have a show two days later in Melbourne, Australia. It's unclear if Swift will be there to support Kelce at the victory parade as there is an 18 to 19-hour flight time, and Australia is 17 hours ahead of Kansas City.

The brothers spoke about the “pressure” of the big day on their podcast “New Heights.”

“Whether you’re feeling the Valentine’s Day pressure like Jason and I, or trying to figure out the right gift for a significant other, Etsy is the go-to destination for adding that special touch,” Travis said after Jason read an ad about the online website.

Jason admitted that he usually shops “last second just like every other man out here on the planet” after his wife called him out. He said that he “usually [gets] the same chocolates every year and the same flowers.”

“Ooooh, oh my gosh, chocolates and flowers!” Travis responded with sarcastic excitement.

See the moment between Travis and Taylor below: