It isn't every day you get to mention superstar rapper Young Thug and former president Donald Trump in the same sentence, but one thing they share in common is they're both being arrested and tried in the same Georgia county courthouse.

The case against Young Thug and his associates, which has been going on for 15 months now, is being prosecuted by the same Fulton County district attorney, Fani T. Willis, as the Trump case, and therefore offers hints at what's to come in the State of Georgia v. Donald John Trump et al. trial.

Young Thug, whose actual name is Jeffery Williams, was indicted in May 2022 along with 27 others under the same statute used to indict Trump and his 18 co-defendants — Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations statute, known as RICO. Also similar to Trump's RICO indictment is, according to the New York Times, the fact that the court filing describes a corrupt “enterprise” whose members shared common illegal goals.

The New York Times article further details that prosecutors in the Young Thug case are arguing that Williams is a founder of Young Slime Life, or YSL — a criminal street gang responsible for murders and other violence, drug dealing and property crimes, with the purpose of illegally obtaining “money and property.” The defendants, however, insist that YSL is just a record label.

In the Trump case, no one is accusing the former president of being young, but he and his co-conspirators could certainly be associated with slimy living — since, according to the indictment, they tried to “unlawfully change the outcome” of Georgia's 2020 presidential election in Trump's favor. Similarly, prosecutors of Donald Trump have referred to him and his legal squad as a “criminal organization,” made up such far-right thugs as Mark Meadows, the former White House chief of staff, and Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s hair dye-sweating and Four Seasons-confusing former personal lawyer. A lesser known Trump co-defendant who's part of his ride-or-die crew is Scott Hall, an Atlanta bail bondsman who was charged with helping to carry out a data breach at a rural Georgia elections office. I mean, how gangster is that?

Fani T. Willis, the veteran Georgia prosecutor, noted other similarities between the two cases, according to the New York Times. She said that both the YSL and Trump indictments paint pictures of multifaceted “organizations,” showing how the defendants are connected and what they are accused of, which are described in detail across many pages as “acts in furtherance of the conspiracy.”

Both cases include clear criminal activity — in the YSL case, it's murder and aggravated assault, and in the Trump case, it's “false statements and writings” and “conspiracy to defraud the state.” And both cases also include noncriminal “overt acts” meant to further the goal of the conspiracy.

Knowing the always-competitive Donald Trump, he'll probably try to pick a fight with the Young Thug and the rest of the YSL defendants and argue over which case is a bigger deal. As long as he doesn't pick a rap battle as the method for settling the dispute, it might even be a debate that the former president is poised to win legitimately, without having to overthrow actual results to claim victory. Imagine that?