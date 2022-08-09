‘Whatever it takes to win’: Derrick Henry gets brutally honest on Titans workload after injury-plagued season

Derrick Henry’s 2021 season didn’t go the way he intended for it to go. After being on pace to break the NFL rushing record through eight games, Henry suffered a Jones francture in his foot that would sideline him for the remainder of the regular season. He would return for the Titans playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals, but wasn’t able to help the Titans come out on top unfortunately.

With the 2022 season right around the corner, Henry is ready to put together a complete season after missing half of the 2021 campaign. He is a huge part of the Titans offense, and they are completely different team when he is steamrolling his way through opposing defenses.

But considering how heavy of a workload Derrick Henry has taken on early in his career, many have wondered whether or not he will be sustainable as he continues to progress throughout his career. When asked about his workload, Henry said his mindset has always been focused on doing whatever he can to win, and that’s not going to change heading into the 2022 season.

“Whatever it takes to win. My mindset has always been the same. If it’s going to be that type of game (with a lot of carries), it’s that type of game. Then go from there.” – Derrick Henry, The Tennessean

There are often games where Derrick Henry needs a lot of touches in order for the Titans to succeed. He had over 200 carries for the Titans last season despite playing in just eight games. That’s a pretty hefty workload in an era where the workhorse running back has largely disappeared.

But Henry is around to show that workhorse backs still exist. And with the Titans most likely going to need a major contribution from Derrick Henry in order to win, he could be set for another huge campaign if he can stay healthy.