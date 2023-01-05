By Matty Breisch · 4 min read

Drew McIntyre does not like The Bloodline one bit. He doesn’t like that he has lost every single WWE title match he’s wrestled against Roman Reigns, doesn’t like that Solo Sikoa ruined his big match at Clash at the Castle, and doesn’t like that The Usos – plus Sami Zayn – jump from show to show pushing folks around and injuring his friends like Matt Riddle too.

With a tag team match alongside his on-again, off-again friend Sheamus against The Usos on the books for the first SmackDown of 2023, McIntyre stopped by The Bump to explain why he believes The BangerBros – the team’s apparent nickname – should be considered favorites to secure the straps from Jimmy and Jey.

“I feel that we are the favorites,” McIntyre said. “And I will say right now Jimmy and Jey are the best tag team of all time in my opinion, being in the ring with them, I’ve watched them, I don’t necessarily like how they get things done sometimes, but they’re absolutely phenomenal performers. But realistically, even though they’re brothers and they’ve been together since Day 1 in life, Sheamus and I have been together a lot longer in this industry. I remember when Umaga first brought The Usos to TV, they weren’t signed yet, I was already on SmackDown, Sheamus and I were already winning titles when they first showed up in WWE and Sheamus and I were on the road together for years at that point. We’d been together, we’d been through all of life’s ups and downs together. For the past 20 years we’ve fought each other, we’ve fought side by side, he knows how far I’m willing to go, I know how far he’s willing to go. We’re the ones who are going to take down ‘The Ones’ this Friday on SmackDown.”

Whoa, pretty brutal, right? Well wait, it gets way worse for the Anoa’i family, as McIntyre just dished the faction a comp that they may struggle to live down moving forward.

Drew McIntyre wants to end the New World Order in WWE.

The Bloodline’s run in WWE has been historical, but it isn’t unprecedented in professional wrestling history, as a certain World Championship Wrestling also had a team that believed they were better than their peers, invaded shows, and ultimately tanked the company altogether.

“We’ve got them rocked,” McIntyre said. “I know they were very excited that Sheamus and I didn’t get a tag title match recently and I was taken out of the match but they can’t avoid the inevitable and somebody needs to take them down, somebody needs to stop The Bloodline’s momentum. I was watching this Monday before we hit the ring what happened at the start of the show, the hostile takeover, it looked like ‘The Bloodline World Order’ or something to be honest, the way things were going down. You know, if they keep adding numbers just like (the NWO) and remember what happened when they got too much power, things crumbled, the entire company (WCW) crumbled and I don’t want that to happen in our company someone has to take them down. So Sheamus and I have banded together, we’re forming an army and we’re going to take down The Bloodline, and it starts with The Usos.”

Yo, comparing The Bloodline to the nWo? Now that is about as perfect a comparison as one could come up with for a faction that took a promotion by storm, got incredibly bloated, and ultimately helped to take a company because fans lost interest in their goings on. Does McIntyre believe that he has what it takes to build a coalition of WWE talent to combat The Bloodline head-on and finally beat them in their numbers game? Only time will tell, but McIntyre believes it can be done.

“I do and if they aren’t, they should be,” McIntyre said. “The Bloodline have been getting stronger and stronger. They have a game plan with strength in numbers, and realistically, every single one individually is so talented. The only way we’re going to stop them, the only way we’ll get those titles off of them, because it’s been… I don’t even know how long since anyone else held the titles, so we need to band together to take them down and get rid of Roman Reigns’ stranglehold on WWE.”

If McIntyre’s main goal is to take down The Bloodline, stealing away the SmackDown Tag Team Titles from The Usos with his BangerBro Sheamus would be a very good place to start.