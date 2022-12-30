By Dante Turo · 3 min read

2022 was a breakout year for several wrestlers across several promotions. Liv Morgan rose to stardom in 2022. The Acclaimed became one of the most enjoyable teams in wrestling. Sami Zayn is finally in the WWE main event picture. With 2022 coming to an end, it’s time to discuss which wrestlers are due for a breakout year in 2023.

This will be a breakout year for a handful of superstars in WWE because the world titles will most likely be split up. After WrestleMania, Roman Reigns isn’t expected to be holding both the WWE and Universal Championships. More superstars will be able to compete for a world championship, and there will be more consistency in the world title scene.

Kevin Owens, Matt Riddle, Gunther, Karrion Kross, Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, and many more superstars can be involved in the world title picture. Any of these superstars can win a world championship in 2023. With the titles being split, this becomes an even stronger possibility.

Montez Ford is another name to look out for in 2023. Especially if WWE ever decides to break up The Street Profits, Ford will be a star. Speaking of tag teams, the Creed Brothers, Julius and Brutus, can become one of the best teams in wrestling in 2023. Their style of wrestling is incredible, and they put on stellar matches. They could take the tag team world by storm with more improvement to their character work and with proper storytelling next year.

Speaking of NXT, Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, Grayson Waller, and Cora Jade will become household names in 2023. It won’t be long before these four are called up to the main roster. They’re the stars of NXT but can translate that stardom to the main roster. The future of WWE is in good hands with these four.

With all of that being said, I believe Sami Zayn will have the biggest breakout in 2023. I know he technically had a breakout year in 2022, but I expect 2023 to be even bigger for him. Zayn has quickly become one of the most popular superstars on the roster, if not the most, and his natural build to the top is on the same level as Daniel Bryan’s rise in 2013/2014. Whenever he turns on The Bloodline or The Bloodline turns on him, the crowd will go crazy.

If WWE wants to capitalize on Zayn’s popularity, he should be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns and become the new WWE Universal Champion. This would, hands down, be one of the most memorable moments in recent history. The crowd would go nuts, and it would be the ultimate feel-good moment for Sami Zayn. He’s more than deserving of a world title run, and it’s long overdue. I hope we see this in 2023.

