By Matty Breisch · 4 min read

With 2022 winding down, it’s hard to say anyone on the WWE Universe had a better year than Sami Zayn; he worked a marquee match with Johnny Knoxville at WrestleMania 38 that garnered press coverage outside of the professional wrestling world, joined the top faction in all of wrestling, The Bloodline, and surprisingly got it over in a major way, and even helped Santa Claus save Christmas for all of the good little Jabroni’s and marks around the “universe.”

So, as WWE opted to work a non-televised show in New York City at MSG instead of running RAW – either live or pre-tapped – for the fans at home, Paul “Triple H” Levesque and company decided to give Corey Graves and Jackie Redmond a clip show to discuss the biggest moments of the year, with a few star-studded guests booked to pad out the show for good effort.

One of those guests was Zayn, who, in his typical “extra” fashion, shot a little vignette to describe the “most remarkable year of his life” and maybe in the history of WWE too.

“Oh hi, I didn’t hear you come in. I’m Sami Zayn and welcome to my locker room,” Zayn said. “You know, the year 2022 has probably been the most remarkable year certainly of my life but also in WWE history. Why? Because of the single most dominant faction of all time, The Bloodline, a faction of which of course I am a proud member. The Bloodline has dominated WWE in a way we’ve never seen before, and of course, you can’t really talk about dominance without immediately thinking of our “Tribal Chief,” Roman Reigns. If you haven’t done it already, ladies and gentlemen, it’s time to acknowledge him.”

“You must stop and take a moment to remember the incredible debut of “The Enforcer” of The Bloodline, Solo Sikoa. You talk about dominance, you have to talk about The Usos and their remarkable journey to become the longest reigning WWE Tg Team Champions of all time. Oh those Usos, this thing (a Bloodline Dictionary) was a gift and my god is it great – I kinda needed it because half the time they’re talking and they say a lot of words that I just don’t know. ”

“The absolute highlight of 2022 for me was this particular night at Survivor Series at WarGames, where I fully embraced The Bloodline and I became a full-fledged Uce. It was directly responsible for making sure The Bloodline came out victorious. I mean if that isn’t one of the greatest nights of your life, doggonit, I don’t know what is. The level of dominance that you saw in 2022 from The Bloodline? That was just a sample of what’s to come. In 2023 there will be no question, there will be no doubt that everyone else is just twos and we the ones. Happy holidays!”

Happy holidays to you, too, Sami; may your 2023 be as over as your 2022, and should Reigns and company turn on you, may you at least get a championship belt for your troubles.

Sami Zayn can’t go anything but 100 in the WWE Universe.

Speaking with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated just before Christmas, Zayn detailed how he can’t do anything but give it his all in the WWE Universe.

“It’s a full-blown commitment to what I’m doing,” says Zayn. “That’s the best answer I can give.”

“I can’t give 90%; I can only give 100. It’s focusing on those little details that have got me in trouble before, but it’s also what’s got me this far. Each and every step of the ladder of success in my career, each jump that I took, I was able to stand there. I did that enough times and thought, ‘Why not me?’ So we’ll see what happens next.”

Like him or not, you have to give Zayn credit, he really doesn’t do anything halfway – from playing a speechless luchador on the indies to shooting an actual documentary exposing the conspiracies against him in WWE – okay, maybe that was Kayfabe – to his current role as red-haired Canadian of Syrian decent working in the same “family faction” as four legacy Samoans and the greatest manager of this generation, Zayn has found ways to remain on television, remain in the headlines, and remain a prominent part of the promotion’s plans moving forward. No matter what the future may hold for Zayn and The Bloodline in 2023, with a big shakeup expected before SummerSlam, one thing is for sure, the “Underdog From The Underground” has kept things Ucey for fans the world over.